Best Egg Earns Spot On The 2024 Inc. 5000 List For Second Year In A Row

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Egg , a leading fintech dedicated to driving confidence, has earned a spot on the 2024 5000, the prestigious list of America's fastest-growing private companies. This marks the second year in a row that Best Egg has been recognized, with an impressive leap of over 1,700 positions from its 2023 ranking. The Inc. 5000 list, known for highlighting innovative and entrepreneurial businesses, includes Best Egg alongside iconic names like Microsoft, Meta, Oracle, and Patagonia, showcasing the company's significant impact and continued momentum.

"Being included on the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication. We're truly grateful for the opportunity to continue growing and helping our customers, especially those with limited savings, build financial confidence," said Paul Ricci, CEO of Best Egg. "As we celebrate our 10th year, we're thankful for our customers' trust and the chance to keep pushing forward together."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to .

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

About Best Egg

Best Egg is a leading fintech that drives financial confidence, providing flexible solutions to help people with limited savings adapt to their changing needs. Best Egg supports customers through a growing suite of personal loan, flexible rent, and financial health tools. Leveraging real-time customer insights and data engineering, Best Egg gives more people access to the resources they need to be money confident. For more information, visit .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California

