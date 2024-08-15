BRINC And Echodyne To Enable Automated BVLOS Operations Without Visual Observers For First Responders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The partnership will integrate BRINC's cutting-edge Drone as First Responder (DFR) solution with Echodyne's ground-based

radars

to

enable

a

path

toward

Beyond

Visual

Line

of

Site

operations

without Visual Observers.

SEATTLE, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRINC,

a

pioneer

in

drone

technology

for

first

responders,

is

proud

to announce

a

partnership

with

Echodyne,

a

leader

in

ground-based

radar systems.

This

collaboration

will integrate Echodyne's advanced MESA® radar technology into BRINC's purpose-built Drone as First Responder (DFR)

solution.

The

strategic

relationship

enables

a

path

toward

beyond-visual

line

of

sight (BVLOS) operations without visual observers, advanced airspace awareness for safer operations, and lowers the barrier to entry for public safety agencies looking to start or expand DFR programs.

Echodyne EchoGuard with BRINC Responder flying overhead

Drone

as

First

Responder (DFR) systems significantly lower emergency response times and enable more informed decision-making for first responders. Current FAA regulations require a visual observer onsite for drone operations to monitor flights. The onsite visual observer rule limits drones; flexibility and operating times for emergency response operations. More importantly, it adds an extra staffing burden when public safety agencies across America are understaffed. As evidence of the staffing shortage, the Police Executive Research Forum's 2023 study on police staffing found that police resignations have increased over the last 4 years, alongside a 5% decrease in sworn-in officers over the same period.

DFR requires extended range and operation in obstructed environments and inclement weather. Beyond Visual

Line

of

Sight

(BVLOS) waivers

are

essential

for

successful

DFR

implementation.

The

partnership with

Echodyne

will

add

a

layer

of

safety

and

reliability

while providing

a

path

for

BRINC's customers

to meet

the

stringent

Federal Aviation

Administration

(FAA)

requirements

for

BVLOS operations

without

a visual observer.

"By

combining BRINC's

drone

technology

with

Echodyne's

advanced radar,

we

are

creating

a

safe, robust, and reliable solution for first responders to deploy 911 response drones autonomously to emergencies," said Blake Resnick, BRINC CEO.

Echodyne's radar systems offer continuous monitoring and real-time data on the drones surrounding environment, including the location of other aircraft, obstacles, and dynamic changes that can occur at a moments notice.

"Echodyne radars have been used for years by UAS centers of excellence, as well as FAA and NASA testing programs," said Eben Frankenberg, Echodyne CEO. "DFR represents a unique opportunity to introduce widescale

BVLOS operations,

and

radars

are

the

ideal

sensor

to

provide

detailed and

accurate airspace situational awareness."

As

part

of

BRINC's comprehensive

DFR

offering, BRINC

Integrates

Echodyne's

hardware

to

send

radar readings to an agency's connected LiveOps account. From LiveOps, agencies can simultaneously view

their drone operations, ADS-B data, airspace advisories, weather conditions, and radar data. The Echodyne addition provides a comprehensive, all-in-one view of the surrounding airspace, enabling automated

LiveOps triggers to

inform

pilots

of

potential dangers.

It

also

enables

the

automated

grounding or rerouting of drones to avoid air traffic.

Interested

agencies can

work

with

BRINC

to

spread

the

costs

of

the

solution over

multi-year

contracts, making DFR technology more accessible.

About

BRINC

BRINC is an American developer of technology in the service of public safety. The company builds a connected ecosystem of tools designed to save lives. BRINC manufactures its products in the US, has co-located

R&D

and

production,

and

is

vertically

integrated,

controlling

the

entirety

of

its

supply

chain. Over

500

public

safety

agencies and

10%+

of

the

SWAT

teams

in

the

US

use

its

products

to

de-escalate dangerous

situations

and

safeguard

human life.

The

company is

backed

by

top

investors,

including

Sam Altman, Index Ventures, Dylan Field, Elad Gil, Patrick Shanahan, Julius Genachowski, Shyam Sankar, Alexandr Wang, Bradley Tusk and Jeff Weiner. For more information visit brincdrones .

About

Echodyne

Echodyne, the radar platform company, is a U.S. designer and manufacturer of advanced radar solutions for defense, government, and commercial market applications. The company's proprietary metamaterials electronically

scanned

array

(MESA®) architecture

is

a

rare

breakthrough

in

advanced

radar

engineering. Echodyne's innovative MESA radars use standard materials and manufacturing processes to shatter unit cost barriers for high-performance radar. The result is a solid-state, low-SWaP, exportable, commercial radar with advanced software capabilities that delivers superior performance, unparalleled data integrity, and exceptional situational awareness. Privately held, the company is backed by Bill Gates, NEA, Madrona Venture Group, Baillie Gifford, Northrop Grumman, and Supernal, among others. For more information, please visit: Echodyne .

