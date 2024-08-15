BRINC And Echodyne To Enable Automated BVLOS Operations Without Visual Observers For First Responders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
The partnership will integrate BRINC's cutting-edge Drone as First Responder (DFR) solution with Echodyne's ground-based
radars
to
enable
a
path
toward
Beyond
Visual
Line
of
Site
operations
without Visual Observers.
SEATTLE, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRINC,
a
pioneer
in
drone
technology
for
first
responders,
is
proud
to announce
a
partnership
with
Echodyne,
a
leader
in
ground-based
radar systems.
This
collaboration
will integrate Echodyne's advanced MESA® radar technology into BRINC's purpose-built Drone as First Responder (DFR)
solution.
The
strategic
relationship
enables
a
path
toward
beyond-visual
line
of
sight (BVLOS) operations without visual observers, advanced airspace awareness for safer operations, and lowers the barrier to entry for public safety agencies looking to start or expand DFR programs.
Echodyne EchoGuard with BRINC Responder flying overhead
Drone
as
First
Responder (DFR) systems significantly lower emergency response times and enable more informed decision-making for first responders. Current FAA regulations require a visual observer onsite for drone operations to monitor flights. The onsite visual observer rule limits drones; flexibility and operating times for emergency response operations. More importantly, it adds an extra staffing burden when public safety agencies across America are understaffed. As evidence of the staffing shortage, the Police Executive Research Forum's 2023 study on police staffing found that police resignations have increased over the last 4 years, alongside a 5% decrease in sworn-in officers over the same period.
DFR requires extended range and operation in obstructed environments and inclement weather. Beyond Visual
Line
of
Sight
(BVLOS) waivers
are
essential
for
successful
DFR
implementation.
The
partnership with
Echodyne
will
add
a
layer
of
safety
and
reliability
while providing
a
path
for
BRINC's customers
to meet
the
stringent
Federal Aviation
Administration
(FAA)
requirements
for
BVLOS operations
without
a visual observer.
"By
combining BRINC's
drone
technology
with
Echodyne's
advanced radar,
we
are
creating
a
safe, robust, and reliable solution for first responders to deploy 911 response drones autonomously to emergencies," said Blake Resnick, BRINC CEO.
Echodyne's radar systems offer continuous monitoring and real-time data on the drones surrounding environment, including the location of other aircraft, obstacles, and dynamic changes that can occur at a moments notice.
"Echodyne radars have been used for years by UAS centers of excellence, as well as FAA and NASA testing programs," said Eben Frankenberg, Echodyne CEO. "DFR represents a unique opportunity to introduce widescale
BVLOS operations,
and
radars
are
the
ideal
sensor
to
provide
detailed and
accurate airspace situational awareness."
As
part
of
BRINC's comprehensive
DFR
offering, BRINC
Integrates
Echodyne's
hardware
to
send
radar readings to an agency's connected LiveOps account. From LiveOps, agencies can simultaneously view
their drone operations, ADS-B data, airspace advisories, weather conditions, and radar data. The Echodyne addition provides a comprehensive, all-in-one view of the surrounding airspace, enabling automated
LiveOps triggers to
inform
pilots
of
potential dangers.
It
also
enables
the
automated
grounding or rerouting of drones to avoid air traffic.
Interested
agencies can
work
with
BRINC
to
spread
the
costs
of
the
solution over
multi-year
contracts, making DFR technology more accessible.
To
learn
more
about
BRINC
DFR,
the
first
purpose-built
911
response
ecosystem,
please
visit:
To
learn
more
about Echodyne's
ground-based
radar solution,
please
visit:
Agencies
looking to
learn
more
about
BRINC
DFR
and
LiveOps
can,
contact
BRINC here:
About
BRINC
BRINC is an American developer of technology in the service of public safety. The company builds a connected ecosystem of tools designed to save lives. BRINC manufactures its products in the US, has co-located
R&D
and
production,
and
is
vertically
integrated,
controlling
the
entirety
of
its
supply
chain. Over
500
public
safety
agencies and
10%+
of
the
SWAT
teams
in
the
US
use
its
products
to
de-escalate dangerous
situations
and
safeguard
human life.
The
company is
backed
by
top
investors,
including
Sam Altman, Index Ventures, Dylan Field, Elad Gil, Patrick Shanahan, Julius Genachowski, Shyam Sankar, Alexandr Wang, Bradley Tusk and Jeff Weiner. For more information visit brincdrones .
About
Echodyne
Echodyne, the radar platform company, is a U.S. designer and manufacturer of advanced radar solutions for defense, government, and commercial market applications. The company's proprietary metamaterials electronically
scanned
array
(MESA®) architecture
is
a
rare
breakthrough
in
advanced
radar
engineering. Echodyne's innovative MESA radars use standard materials and manufacturing processes to shatter unit cost barriers for high-performance radar. The result is a solid-state, low-SWaP, exportable, commercial radar with advanced software capabilities that delivers superior performance, unparalleled data integrity, and exceptional situational awareness. Privately held, the company is backed by Bill Gates, NEA, Madrona Venture Group, Baillie Gifford, Northrop Grumman, and Supernal, among others. For more information, please visit: Echodyne .
