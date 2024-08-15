'The Lost Glitches' Launches On Xai, Bridging Web2 And Web3 Gaming Experiences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Lost Glitches Brings Innovative RPG-TCG Gameplay to Blockchain, Available on Epic Games Store

GEORGETOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lost Glitches, the highly-anticipated RPG-style Trading Card Game, has officially launched with an Open Beta on Xai, the leading Layer-3 blockchain purpose-built for gaming. Backed by experienced developers, The Lost Glitches brings its unique art style and innovative RPG-TCG mechanics to Xai, offering players a seamless web3 gaming experience with no fees.

The Lost Glitches is published by

Mimunga and developed by award-winning partner Honig Studios. Players can now experience the game's visually stunning, tech-optimistic world setting, while benefiting from Xai's speed, scalability, and no gas fees.

"The one month Beta will represent the final stage, before the planned launch of early access later this year. As we transition into this new phase, we invite all gamers to join our community in shaping the future of The Lost Glitches," said Franco De Cesare, Head of Publishing and Marketing for Mimunga.

The Open Beta marks one of the last significant milestones in the journey to deliver a next-gen trading card game (TCG) experience with immersive gameplay, role-playing game elements and strategic depth.

"We're thrilled to have The Lost Glitches live on Xai. This launch showcases our shared vision of creating games that are accessible to all players," said Alexey Ivanov, CEO of The Lost Glitches. "With Xai's technology, we've integrated blockchain elements seamlessly, ensuring that gamers can enjoy our game without any friction, regardless of their familiarity with web3 ecosystems."

The Lost Glitches aims to deliver a breakthrough in web3 gaming integration by leveraging blockchain infrastructure to meet the needs of TCG enthusiasts and jumpstart mass adoption for the sector. The game features a rich ecosystem of expansions and add-ons, including exclusive cards and booster packs for cosmetic upgrades and collector edition cards.

"Seeing The Lost Glitches come to life on Xai is incredibly exciting," said Soby, a core contributor to Xai. "The game's unique art style and innovative approach to web3 integration are now available for all our players to experience. We're confident this launch marks a significant step forward in bringing high-quality blockchain gaming to a wider audience."

The Lost Glitches is now available for download on the Epic Games Store. Players can start building their decks and experiencing the unique blend of web2 and web3 gameplay that The Lost Glitches offers.



To download The Lost Glitches and start building a deck today, please visit EPIC GAMES STORE:



For more information and updates on The Lost Glitches, check out the game's X , Discord and TikTok .

About The Lost Glitches

The Lost Glitches is a breakthrough Trading Card Game & RPG developed by Mimunga and Honig Studios. Created on the premise of building an authentic Trading Card Game with true trade-ability enabled by blockchain technology, The Lost Glitches implements a combined framework that borrows the best aspects from web2 and web3 player experiences.

About Xai Foundation

The primary objective of the Xai Foundation is to foster the growth of developers and games within the Xai AI blockchain ecosystem. This encompasses attracting third-party developers, implementing effective marketing strategies, and offering financing opportunities to web3 game developers. As the custodian of the blockchain and its associated token, the Xai Foundation plays a pivotal role in supporting the integrity of the platform.

About Mimunga

Mimunga is an indie game publisher driven by a love for immersive storytelling and stunning artistry. Founded to support and elevate indie developers, we provide the resources and environment for creative minds to thrive and bring innovative games to players everywhere - games like The Lost Glitches, a breakthrough Trading Card Game & RPG, with a unique art style. Each game we publish is an adventure, crafted to bring joy, foster connections, and celebrate the spirit of indie gaming. At Mimunga, every game is a journey and every developer has a story to tell.

