Austin Kerbs, PE Receives Promotion at AGPROfessionals

GREELEY, Colo., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGPROfessionals is pleased to announce that Austin Kerbs has been promoted to Professional Engineer, Level II, after successfully completing the Professional Engineer's exam.
We are proud to support the professional growth and development of our employees and are excited to see the continued impact that Austin will make in his new role. Austin interned for AGPROfessionals and then rejoined our consulting group in July of 2022. "Austin is an exceptional engineer and an even better guy. It has been a pleasure to watch Austin develop and grow in his career. At AGPROfessionals, we are proud to offer his professional services to our clients because we know they will be in great hands," shared AGPROfessionals Founder and CEO, Tom Haren.
Please join us in congratulating Austin Kerbs on his achievement and this well-deserved promotion.
AGPROfessionals is an outcome-focused development and advocacy company that provides a broad spectrum of services to farmers, ranchers, investors, and other stakeholders in the agricultural industry across the United States. AGPROfessionals, headquartered in Greeley, Colorado, has team members strategically located in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Arkansas, and Idaho.
AGPROfessionals - Headquarters
3050 67th Avenue, Suite 200
Greeley, Colorado 80634
970-535-9318
SOURCE AGPROfessionals
