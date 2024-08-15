Evercharge And American Electric Power Announce New Collaboration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) American Electric Power's (AEP), Public Service Company of Oklahoma, selects EverCharge as their preferred EV charging partner

PALO ALTO, CA, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCharge , a leading provider of large-scale electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and part of SK Group , today announced a strategic collaboration with Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), owned and operated by American Electric Power (AEP).

PSO serves over 575,000 Oklahoma customers, providing them with a system of reliable electric services across a variety of needs. In responding to customers' needs for EV charging options, PSO's objective of working with EverCharge is to provide customers access to a proven EV charging solution, enabling well-informed decisions for electrification projects.

“We're excited to select EverCharge as a preferred EV charging product provider for those customers seeking charging solutions,” says Scott Ritz, Customer Service & Marketing Director at PSO.“This collaboration allows customers to have the freedom to choose a dedicated vendor for their electrification needs, ensuring tailored solutions are available. PSO remains committed to its core mission of being a reliable energy provider, supporting customers with key information they need right when they need it.”

EverCharge's patented SmartPower technology maximizes the number of charging stations on limited electrical infrastructure, enabling organizations to install up to 10 times more stations, while minimizing the need for costly electrical upgrades.

“We're very proud to partner with American Electric Power and be recognized as a key EV charging vendor for Public Service Company of Oklahoma”, says John Lin, SVP of Global Sales at EverCharge.“Our shared mission of providing reliable and efficient electric solutions will allow us to bring our EV charging products to their customers.”

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in further driving EV adoption across the country.

About EverCharge

EverCharge is a manufacturer and provider of turnkey hardware and software EV charging solutions for fleets, workplaces, multi-unit, and single-family homes. The company's offerings are designed to use existing infrastructure to efficiently scale EV charging at the lowest cost. EverCharge's patented SmartPower technology maximizes the number of EVs that can charge at once and eliminates barriers, such as data connectivity. EverCharge was founded in 2013, and acquired in 2022 by SK Group, South Korea's second-largest conglomerate that operates leading businesses across the semiconductor, energy and pharmaceutical industries. With a commitment to providing the most seamless charging solution, EverCharge is paving the way for a cleaner future for all.

About PSO

PSO, a unit of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP), is an electric utility company serving over 575,000 customer accounts in eastern and southwestern Oklahoma, powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and 232 communities. Based in Tulsa, PSO has approximately 4,500 megawatts of diverse generating capacity that primarily includes wind and natural gas. It maintains and operates more than 20,000 miles of distribution lines and 3,800 miles of transmission lines and is one of the largest distributors of wind energy in the state. Find news releases and other information at PSOklahoma.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, NextDoor and Instagram @PSOklahoma.

About AEP

At American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, we understand that our customers and communities depend on safe, reliable and affordable power. Our nearly 16,000 employees operate and maintain more than 40,000 miles of transmission lines, the nation's largest electric transmission system, and more than 225,000 miles of distribution lines to deliver power to 5.6 million customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 29,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including nearly 6,000 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP is investing $43 billion over the next five years to make the electric grid cleaner and more reliable. We are on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and have a goal to achieve net zero by 2045. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit