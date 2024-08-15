Lithotripsy Device Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lithotripsy Device Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033





LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The lithotripsy device market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.77 billion in 2023 to $1.88 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to risen incidence of kidney stones, preference for non-invasive procedures, advancements in medical imaging, increased geriatric population, patient demand for faster recovery.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The lithotripsy device market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to technological innovations in lithotripsy, increasing awareness and education, global access to healthcare services, collaborations in urology and nephrology, preventive approaches to kidney stones.

Growth Driver Of The Lithotripsy Device Market

The rise in the prevalence of kidney stones is expected to propel the lithotripsy device market going forward. Kidney stones refer to hard, pebble-like fragments of material that can develop in one or both kidneys when the urine contains excessive amounts of a certain mineral. Lithotripsy devices are used in kidney stones to break the stones into small pieces using shockwaves so that can easily pass through urine.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the lithotripsy device market include Siemens AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical LLC, Shockwave Medical Inc., Lumenis Ltd.

Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the lithotripsy device market. Major companies operating in the lithotripsy device market are developing new and innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Devices, Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices

2) By Applications: Kidney Stones, Ureteral Stones, Pancreatic Stones, Bile Duct Stones, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the lithotripsy devices market in 2023. The regions covered in the lithotripsy device market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Lithotripsy Device Market Definition

Lithotripsy devices are medical devices and equipment used to treat lithotripsy, a non-invasive procedure to treat kidney stones. This procedure uses shock waves or ultrasound waves to break large stones that cannot pass the urinary tract into smaller stones that are easily removed.

Lithotripsy Device Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Lithotripsy Device Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on lithotripsy device market size , lithotripsy device market drivers and trends, lithotripsy device market major players, lithotripsy device competitors' revenues, lithotripsy device market positioning, and lithotripsy device market growth across geographies. The lithotripsy device market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

