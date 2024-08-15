(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EPC to Showcase Advanced GaN Power Solutions at PCIM Asia 2024

EPC's GaN Experts will be attending PCIM Asia, showcasing GaN FETs and ICs in real-world applications including AI servers, robotics, and more.

- Nick Cataldo, VP of Sales and Marketing at EPCEL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EPC , the world's leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride (GaN) FETs and ICs, is excited to announce its participation in PCIM Asia 2024 . The event will take place from August 28-30 in Shenzhen, China. Attendees are invited to visti EPC at Hall 11, Stand F01 to explore the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of GaN power conversion solutions.See How GaN is Powering the FutureThe GaN power electronics market is rapidly expanding, driven by the demand for more efficient, compact, and high-performance solutions across several high-growth sectors, including AI servers, humanoid robotics, and automotive technology..AI servers, critical for processing vast amounts of data in real-time, require power-efficient and high-speed electronics that GaN technology can deliver..Humanoid robotics require lightweight, compact, and highly responsive components. GaN enables more agile and intelligent robots that can perform complex tasks with greater precision..The shift toward electric vehicles (EVs) and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) requires power solutions that are not only highly efficient but also capable of handling the increased power demands. GaN's superior efficiency, compactness, and thermal performance make it the ideal choice for powering the future of transportation.EPC is uniquely positioned to support these markets with its pioneering GaN technology. EPC's innovative solutions not only offer superior performance but also drive advancements in these critical sectors, enabling businesses to realize their full potential in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.Visit EPC at PCIM Asia to discover how EPC's GaN technology can power your next breakthrough-stop by the booth to explore our latest innovations and speak with our experts.Explore Our Booth (Hall 11, Stand F01)At the EPC booth, visitors will experience firsthand how GaN FETs and ICs enable higher efficiency, smaller size and weight, and lower costs in applications such as DC-DC converters for high power density AI servers, motor drives for eMobility, robotics, and drones, and more..Use the Interactive Wall of GaN to select the ideal GaN FET or IC for your application.Connect with EPC's team of experts to gain insight into the 'GaN First Time RightTM Design Process . Attendees will gain valuable knowledge and tools to enhance their projects and drive efficiency to new levels..Meet our Robots:“Chip”, the robot dog, and his robotic friends demonstrate GaN-based DC-DC, lidar, and motor drive solutions for advanced robotics.Schedule a Meeting: Learn from our GaN Experts and discover strategies to optimize your power systems. To schedule a meeting during PCIM Asia contact ...Conference Sessions: Attend our technical sessions to gain insights from industry leaders into the latest trends and advancements in GaN power conversion technology.oThe Future of Untethered Robotics: GaN-Powered Solutions for Mobility, AI, and Machine VisionPresenter: Alex Lidow, Ph.D.oComprehensive Board Level Temperature Cycling Lifetime Projection of WLCSP GaN Power DevicesPresenter: Shengke Zhang, Ph.D.oComparison of Board-side and Back-side Thermal Management Techniques for eGAN® FETs in a Half-Bridge ConfigurationPresenter: Adolfo Herrera, Ph.D.oValidating Duty Cycle-Based Repetitive Gate and Drain Transient Overvoltage Specifications for GaN HEMTsHost: Bodo's Power SystemsPresenter: Shengke Zhang, Ph.D.“We are thrilled to participate in PCIM Asia and showcase our cutting-edge GaN technology”, said Nick Cataldo, VP of Sales and Marketing at EPC.“We look forward to demonstrating how our solutions are transforming industries by enabling higher efficiency, smaller size, and lower costs.”For more information about EPC's participation at PCIM Asia, please visit about-epc/events-and-news/pcim-asia-2024

