15 Tyson & Mendes Attorneys Recognized By Best Lawyers 2025

Tyson & Mendes attorneys recognized by Best Lawyers, including partner Margaret Holm, who was named Lawyer of the Year for Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nationwide insurance and civil litigation defense firm Tyson & Mendes LLP is thrilled to announce that 15 of its attorneys have been recognized by Best Lawyers in America® 2025 in their Best Lawyers and Ones to Watch lists. Most notably, Partner Margaret Holm, one of the country's leading litigators for large healthcare entities, has been named“Lawyer of the Year” for Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants.

Best Lawyers is one of the legal profession's most respected peer-review publications, and every year selects one outstanding "Lawyer of the Year" in each practice area and metropolitan location. Honorees are selected after an exhaustive peer-review process in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers.

Holm is a Partner in Tyson & Mendes' Orange County, San Diego, and Los Angeles offices and serves as Chair of the Healthcare practice. A well-respected and renowned trial lawyer, she is one of the country's leading trial and appellate litigators for large healthcare entities in complex civil disputes. She has obtained defense verdicts, early dismissals, and favorable settlements in over 200 civil jury trials and arbitrations, with a success record of over 95 percent in jury verdict cases. Holm has been recognized by Best Lawyers since 2007, which signifies her uncompromising and continued commitment to excellence in her field.

“I am honored to be recognized by Best Lawyers and my esteemed peers for my work in medical malpractice. It is a privilege to represent our esteemed and deserving clients, and this achievement would not be possible without the support of my incredible fellow attorneys at Tyson & Mendes,” shared Holm.

In addition to Holm's recognition, nine Tyson & Mendes attorneys have been awarded 2025“Best Lawyers” recognition, including:

●David Frankenberger – Litigation – Construction

●Griffith Hayes – Litigation – Construction

●Holly Howanitz – Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants

●Kevin McNamara – Insurance Law

●Margaret Holm – Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants

●Dan Fallon – Commercial Litigation

●Susan Oliver – Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants

●Gordon Klug – Commercial Litigation

●Charles Reynolds – Commercial Litigation, Construction Law, and Litigation – Insurance

Additionally, six Tyson & Mendes attorneys have been awarded 2025“Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch,” which recognizes attorneys who are early in their careers for their outstanding professional excellence in private practice in America.

●Russell Christian – Commercial Litigation

●Catherine Crawley – Transportation Law

●BeJae Roberts – Criminal Defense General Practice

●Joshua Ferguson – Insurance Law

●Kirsten Cinquemani – Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants

●Amanda James – Insurance Law, Litigation – Construction, and Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants

“Our history of success with Best Lawyers, one of the most reliable, unbiased sources of legal referrals worldwide, highlights the extraordinary accomplishments of our hard-working attorneys and showcases our continued commitment to ending the surge of skyrocketing jury verdicts across the country,” said Robert Tyson, Strategic Managing Partner at Tyson & Mendes.

As a firm and on an individual attorney basis, Tyson & Mendes has been recognized on Best Lawyers lists since 2018. Last year, 11 Tyson & Mendes attorneys received Best Lawyers recognition across various categories. This year's individual awards confirm the firm's ongoing dedication to providing the best representation possible–even and especially in the era of Nuclear Verdicts®.

For more information about Tyson & Mendes, visit . For more information about Best Lawyers in America®, visit .

About Tyson & Mendes LLP

Tyson & Mendes LLP is a nationwide, AV-rated litigation and trial firm specializing in insurance defense and protecting its clients from Nuclear Verdicts®. Robert Tyson and Patrick Mendes founded the firm in 2002 to defend corporations, insurance companies, and their clients in civil litigation matters. The firm has experienced tremendous growth in the past two decades, with offices across the U.S. serving clients in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The firm is most widely recognized for winning the landmark Howell v. Hamilton Meats California Supreme Court case, which forever changed the state's litigation landscape by significantly impacting the damages a plaintiff may recover. In 2022, the firm launched the Nuclear Verdicts Defense Institute, the only trial academy that teaches defense attorneys how to stop Nuclear Verdicts®. Robert Tyson is also the author of the Amazon Bestseller Nuclear Verdicts®: Defending Justice for All, the first (and only) playbook for the defense on how to avoid runaway jury verdicts.



