Inc. Names N-Compass TV To Prestigious Inc. 5000 For 2024

N-Compass TV is a winner of the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, recognizing N-Compass TV as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Under Armour, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

This will be N-Compass TV's second appearance on the Inc. 5000 list, a testament to its proliferating growth and innovation.

Since its inception in 2008, N-Compass TV has been at the forefront of transforming community-based advertising through its network of owner-operated indoor digital billboards. By establishing a shared interactive local TV network across numerous communities nationwide, N-Compass TV has firmly positioned itself as a leader in the digital media sector.

The Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising sector is experiencing rapid growth, and N-Compass TV is leading this trend with its distinctive dealer-based approach, empowering entrepreneurial growth and fostering community-focused advertising.

Don Winfrey, CEO of N-Compass TV, expressed his enthusiasm about this recognition, stating, "All the credit for our incredible growth trajectory needs to go to our Dealers, media partners, and the dedicated and hard-working staff at N Compass TV."

About N-Compass TV : N-Compass TV is a community-based digital marketing agency headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Its proprietary software is licensed to Authorized Dealers and media partners worldwide, granting them exclusive territory rights. Currently, N-Compass TV has over 130 Dealers rapidly growing its networks in over 250 communities. The company delivers targeted solutions to meet every community's unique advertising needs.

