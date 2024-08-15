Bitget Supports TON Innovation: Fast-Track Listing Of Viral DOGS Token

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, a top exchange and web3 company, is pleased to announce the listing of DOGS , one of the fastest-growing dog-themed memecoins and tap-to-earn (T2E) game, as part of its ongoing support for the TON ecosystem. DOGS has rapidly gained popularity, following in the footsteps of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, and has become one of the most viral Telegram mini-apps, alongside games like Hamster Kombat and TapSwap.

Based on a doodle "Spotty" by Telegram founder Pavel Durov, DOGS quickly became popular on platforms like VK and Telegram, thanks to its unique airdrop mechanism and engaging gameplay. Recently, the DOGS Telegram group surged by 80% overnight, surpassing 1.7 million subscribers. DOGS' success is tied to its unique airdrop mechanism, widespread promotion, and the immense reach of Telegram, which is approaching one billion users.

Recent Bitget research highlights that Telegram gamers prefer simple, low-entry-cost games with frequent rewards, with the average TON T2E gamer playing around five games. DOGS is not just a memecoin but also one of the most viral Telegram mini-apps, positioning itself as a key player in the memecoin space. This listing aligns with Bitget's mission to provide access to innovative projects and expand its support for the TON ecosystem.

Bitget has a history of supporting TON-based projects, having previously listed tokens such as Notcoin (NOT), Major (MAJOR) and Hamster Kombat (HMSTR). Bitget's $20 million TON Ecosystem Fund and the integration of features like the Telegram Signal Bot , which underlines its commitment to fostering innovation and growth.

For more information on DOGS and its listing on Bitget, please visit Bitget's announcement page .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 30 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).

