U.S. Venture Open Raises Remarkable $4,825,895 to End Poverty

Appleton, Wis., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 39th annual U.S. Venture Open raised $4,825,895 to end poverty in Northeast Wisconsin. The nation's largest one-day charity event brought in nearly 1,300 attendees and more than 900 golfers who joined guest of honor, JJ Watt.

The U.S. Venture Open has drawn hundreds of partners, golfers, and volunteers on the second Wednesday of August for nearly four decades. Since its inception, the event has raised nearly $70 million and granted $56 million to end poverty in Northeast Wisconsin through the Basic Needs Giving Partnership .

"Year after year, hosting the U.S. Venture Open and seeing the lasting impact it has on our community is incredibly rewarding," Greg Vandenberg, Director of Giving and Community Engagement at U.S. Venture. "We are profoundly grateful for the continuous support of our partners and the unwavering dedication of our team members and community for helping bring this event together in such a meaningful way."

This year, dinner guests were joined by JJ Watt, three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, and philanthropist. Watt made an appearance at the U.S. Venture Open and was interviewed by Matt Lepay, Voice of the Badgers. The dinner program was once again held at Van Abel's of Hollandtown. Watt spoke candidly about the importance of his Wisconsin roots, the history of his foundation during his college career, the adrenaline that comes with being part of something bigger...and the impact of seeing people come together to support one another.

In an unprecedented act of generosity, the U.S. Venture Open and Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region, announced a $797,245 legacy gift to Pillars, marking the largest single donation in the history of the U.S. Venture Open! This investment was made possible through the David A. Thiede estate. This gift not only honors Mr. Thiede's legacy and his belief in the Basic Needs Giving Partnership, but also ensures the continuity of Pillars' vital role in managing 140 units of affordable housing across 37 properties , thereby reinforcing our commitment to providing sustainable housing solutions in the Fox Cities.

In 2007, the J. J. Keller Foundation partnered with U.S. Venture to form the Basic Needs Giving Partnership. In 2023, the Basic Needs Giving Partnership awarded $1.4 million in new grant commitments and $3.86 million in grants distributed to nonprofits throughout Northeast Wisconsin across regions in Green Bay, Fox Valley, and Oshkosh. The grantmaking match of $600,000 this year from the J. J. Keller Foundation, Oshkosh Corporation $250,000, and $200,000 from both ThedaCare and the Thrivent Foundation lead this effort.

About U.S. Venture Open

The U.S. Venture Open is the nation's single largest one-day charitable event dedicated to ending poverty. Funds from the event support the Basic Needs Giving Partnership with grants made to non-profit organizations across Northeast Wisconsin. The event started in 1986 with 100 golfers and has grown to 1,300 attendees representing more than 700 partners who golf at regional courses to raise money for programs that help end poverty. To donate or learn more, visit the U.S. Venture Open website. Follow the event on Facebook , Twitter , or Instagram .

About the Basic Needs Giving Partnership

The Basic Needs Giving Partnership envisions thriving, equitable communities across Northeast Wisconsin. Investments are made for local and regional solutions that address the root causes of poverty in alignment with shared values of trust and collaboration, curiosity and learning, and equity with a systems-based approach. Through grantmaking, organizations are funded across a 10-county footprint in ways that not only meet current needs in our communities, but also actively work to disrupt the policies, practices, and systems that hold poverty in place.

Addressing complex social problems requires reimagining how we work together. In addition to grantmaking, we also co-create networks that can collectively problem solve, take action, and learn from each other. By working together and centering community voices, solutions are built that work for everyone. Learn more on the Basic Needs Giving Partnership website.

About U.S. Venture, Inc.

For over 70 years, U.S. Venture, Inc. has been recognized as an innovative leader in the distribution of renewable and traditional energy products, lubricants, tires, parts, and using data-driven insights to manage energy and information in the global movement of goods. U.S. Venture delivers creative, sustainable solutions that give their customers a competitive edge, and enable the company to support the communities in which they live, work, and play. Through the values lived by their family of brands, U.S. Energy, U.S. AutoForce, Breakthrough®, U.S. Lubricants, and IGEN®, U.S. Venture seeks new ways to drive business success while being steadfast in its commitment to making the world a better place.

About JJ Watt Foundation

The Justin J. Watt Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides funding for 6th-8th grade after-school athletic programs to purchase uniforms and/or equipment. The goal is to help middle-school-aged children in the community have the opportunity to become involved in athletics, so that they may learn the character traits of accountability, teamwork, leadership, work ethic, and perseverance, while in a safe and supervised environment with their peers. Since 2013, the Justin J. Watt Foundation has provided over $7 million in funding to 832 schools across the country. To learn more visit jjwfoundation.org and follow on Facebook & Twitter .

