Global Cloud Sandboxing Market Report 2024: Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cloud Sandboxing Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Cloud Sandboxing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global cloud sandboxing market has seen rapid growth in recent years, with market size increasing from $2.23 billion in 2023 to $2.64 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. It will grow to $5.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%. The historic growth can be attributed to the rising deployment of cloud sandboxing solutions in the education sector, as well as its widespread adoption across various industries. The need to secure enterprise networks from advanced malware and security breaches, along with increased sophistication in attacking techniques and the expanding digital landscape, has further fueled this growth.

Rising Cyber Threats Propel Market Growth

The rising cyber threats are a significant factor driving the growth of the cloud sandboxing market. As digitalization accelerates, the attack surface expands, and the sophistication of cyber threats increases. Cyber threats, including malware, ransomware, and other malicious activities, pose significant risks to enterprises. Cloud sandboxing plays a crucial role in mitigating these threats by providing a safe, isolated environment to test and analyze suspicious code, files, and URLs. For instance, in February 2023, the Australian Cyber Security Centre reported a 13% increase in cybercrime reports, totaling 76,000 incidents in 2022. This surge in cyber threats underscores the growing demand for cloud sandboxing solutions.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global cloud sandboxing market with a detailed sample report:



Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the cloud sandboxing market include Cybereason Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., and Fortinet Inc., among others. These companies are focused on developing innovative solutions, such as AI-powered security services, to effectively mitigate risks and protect sensitive information. For instance, Fortinet launched FortiOS 7.2 in April 2022, featuring a new AI-powered security service that enhances its Security Fabric platform. This service includes an inline sandbox that transforms traditional detection sandboxes into real-time, in-network prevention tools, providing better ransomware protection by stopping known and unknown malware.

Market Segments

. Type: Standalone Sandbox, Integrated Sandbox

. Organization Size: Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprises

. Application: Government And Defense, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) And Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Education, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the cloud sandboxing market in 2023, driven by the high adoption of advanced cybersecurity solutions and the presence of key market players. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, fueled by increasing digitization and the rising need for robust cybersecurity measures.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report



Cloud Sandboxing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cloud Sandboxing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cloud sandboxing market size, cloud sandboxing market drivers and trends, cloud sandboxing market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The cloud sandboxing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Healthcare Cloud Computing Global Market Report 2024



External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Global Market Report 2024



Professional Cloud Services Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube