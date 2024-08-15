Marine Actuators And Valves Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Marine Actuators And Valves Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Marine Actuators And Valves Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The marine actuators and valves market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.48 billion in 2023 to $3.7 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to upgradation of existing fleet, shipbuilding boom, focus on fuel efficiency, expansion of cruise industry, globalization of trade, rising investment in naval forces.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The marine actuators and valves market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising focus on environmental compliance, growth in offshore wind energy, development of autonomous ships, focus on cybersecurity in maritime systems, adoption of additive manufacturing.

Growth Driver Of The Marine Actuators And Valves Market

The increased global seaborne trade is expected to propel the growth of the marine actuators and valves market going forward. Seaborne trade refers to transporting goods by sea between different countries or regions and measures the dispatched goods and loaded goods. Marine actuators and valves play a crucial role in ships' safe and efficient operation by regulating the pressure flow of fluids in different kinds of systems on ships and converting energy into control motion to stop or hold any object on the ship.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the marine actuators and valves market include Honeywell International Inc., Rotork PLC, Emerson Electric Co., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Flowserve Corporation, KITZ Corporation.

Major companies operating in the marine actuators and valves markets are focused on developing next-generation analytic solutions to enhance predictive maintenance and streamline operations for better efficiency and reliability in maritime applications. Next-generation analytic marine actuators and valves solutions entail integrating advanced data analytics and AI-driven technologies for optimized performance in maritime systems.

Segments:

1) By Product: Valves, Actuators

2) By Material: Stainless Steel, Aluminum, Alloy-Based, Other Materials

3) By Mechanism: Pneumatic, Hydraulic, Electric, Hybrid, Mechanical, Manual

4) By Application: Defense, Commercial

5) By End User: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the marine actuators and valves market in 2023. The regions covered in the marine actuators and valves market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Marine Actuators And Valves Market Definition

Marine actuators are devices that convert energy into motion and act as a controlling part of the ship system. Marine valves are essential components of the marine industry used to control the flow of liquids and gases on ships and offshore structures. These devices generate motion by transforming the energy and signals that enter the system.

Marine Actuators And Valves Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Marine Actuators And Valves Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on marine actuators and valves market size , marine actuators and valves market drivers and trends, marine actuators and valves market major players, marine actuators and valves competitors' revenues, marine actuators and valves market positioning, and marine actuators and valves market growth across geographies. The marine actuators and valves market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

