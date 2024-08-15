(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WLX | WLE Ranks on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

- Sonny CatlettKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES , August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WLX | WLE is proud to announce that it earned the rank of No. 1660 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents a dynamic group of companies that have navigated the complexities of today's economic environment with remarkable success. Collectively, the companies featured on this year's list have contributed 874,458 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years, underscoring their vital role in driving national economic growth.The Inc. 5000 list is based on percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020, and be S, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2023. This year's list is a testament to the strength and adaptability of the companies included, many of which have thrived in a challenging business environment.“We are excited to be recognized among the fastest-growing private companies in America,” said Sonny Catlett, President of WLX | WLE.“Making this esteemed list is a reflection of our culture, our team's hard work, and our dedication to innovation and outstanding customer service.”WLX | WLE implemented the relationship-first model in 2022, which required WLX | WLE to double its sales, operations, and driver teams. Not only did the customers respond well to the focus on relationships, but so did the employees. This team-centered work environment enables WLX | WLE to make real-time decisions to achieve goals and significant growth.For complete results of the 2024 Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, visit . The top 500 companies will also be featured in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.About WLX | WLESUPPLY CHAIN SOLUTIONS FROM THE HEART OF AMERICA – WLX | WLE is an asset-backed supply chain management organization with deep-seated heartland values. Our word is our bond. Integrity is at the root of every decision we make. We always put our customer commitments in front of everything else. This commitment to the customer and innovative solution design is why WLE is one of the fastest growing supply chain managers in the country.WLE and customers are supported by WLX, our asset-based company with dedicated tractors, trailers and driver capacity, direct contact to dispatchers handling shipments, and 24/7 realtime tracking through our state-of-the-art electronic logging technology. Learn more at: wlxtrans . WLX | WLE are part of the R&R Family of Companies.

