Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Chethan L.R. & Mayank Agarwal Guide Bengaluru Blasters To Nine-Wicket Victory

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 15 (IANS) Thanks to the heroics of Chethan L.R. and Mayank Agarwal, Bengaluru Blasters opened their campaign in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 with a commanding nine-wicket victory over the Gulbarga Mystics on Thursday.

Bengaluru's bowlers shone in the first innings by out Gulbarga to 116. Lavish Kaushal (2/22) and Naveen M.G. (2/8) made early breakthroughs, while Aditya Goyal (3/43) dismantled the middle order. In reply, Chethan (53) and Agarwal (47 not out) played knocks to help Bengaluru hunt down the total in just 11.2 overs.

Gulbarga had a rollicking start, thanks to openers Luvnith Sisodia (14) and Devdutt Padikkal (20) setting up a 40-run partnership in just 13 balls. Sisodia's three boundaries off the first three balls of the match set the tone, but Kaushal struck in the third over by dismissing him.

Soon after, Padikkal was dismissed by Naveen, followed by Aneesh K.V. also fell to Kaushal. With the score at 56/4 at the end of the Power-play, the Mystics were reeling. Sharath B.R. (13) and Pravin Dubey (19) attempted to get the innings on track, but both fell to Aditya in the middle overs, followed by Vyshak Vijaykumar falling to him for a golden duck as well.

Mohsin Khan took out Prithviraj Shekhawat (10) and Ritesh Bhatkal (0), while Shubhang Hegde claimed Sharan Goud (4) to bowl out Gulbarga for 116 in 16.4 overs.

In the chase, Agarwal and Chethan did not disappoint the massive crowd in attendance, chasing down more than half their target in the power-play phase.

Chethan brought up his half-century in just 33 balls, laced with five boundaries and three sixes, before he was dismissed by Vyshakh in the 10th over. Agarwal, who struck six fours and a maximum in his 29-ball ball knock, was joined by Bhuvan Raju (seven not out) as Bengaluru finished the chase with nine wickets and 8.4 overs to spare.

Brief scores:

Gulbarga Mystics 116 in 16.4 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 20, Pravin Dubey 19; Aditya Goyal 3-43, Naveen MG 2-8) lost to Bengaluru Blasters 117/1 in 11.2 overs (Chethan L.R. 53, Mayank Agarwal 47 not out; Vyshak Vijaykumar 1-44) by nine wickets