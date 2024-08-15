Get Smart About School Bus Safety

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MISSION, Kan., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Every day, 1.3 million children ride to school in 22,000 propane school buses across the country, making school bus safety a matter that affects thousands upon thousands of families.

One important facet of safe student is the type of bus they ride to and from school. Diesel buses emit harmful emissions that can contribute to respiratory issues, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Propane buses offer a safe, affordable and clean alternative.

Photo courtesy of Propane Education & Research Council

Continue Reading

These buses reduce harmful emissions by 96% compared to diesel, according to the Propane Education & Research Council. They can also meet school districts' needs with a range of up to 400 miles and the resiliency to continue operating across all terrains and in any weather. As an affordable energy source, propane buses allow school districts to put money back into what matters most: student education. It's for these reasons more than 1,000 school districts across the country have already made the switch to propane.

Speaking to your school district officials about the benefits of propane buses is one step you can take toward protecting your kids' safety going to and from school. You can also share these safety tips with your child to help ensure a safe trip every time.

While Waiting for the Bus



Wait calmly at the bus stop. Avoid rowdy behavior or playing with toys that may roll into oncoming traffic.

Passengers should stand where the driver can see them clearly. Avoid letting kids wait inside a house or car, which may prevent the driver from seeing them approach.

Seal backpacks so papers and other items remain secure.

Stand patiently and wait for the bus to come to a complete stop. Watch for the driver to indicate it's safe to board. Never reach under the bus for fallen items. If you drop something, alert the driver and ask for help.

On the Bus



Remain seated at all times. Even small bumps can create jostling that results in injuries, so it's important to sit flat and face forward when the bus is moving.

Use indoor voices when talking with friends. Loud voices and sudden shouts can startle drivers or prevent them from hearing potential danger warnings, such as another driver's horn or an approaching emergency vehicle.

If you're using a phone or electronic device, keep the volume low, on mute or use headphones to avoid unnecessary distractions.

Keep your possessions in or under your seat at all times. This keeps the aisle clear so others can enter and exit the bus safely and prevents possible injury from kids trying to retrieve lost possessions while the bus is in motion. Be respectful of emergency exits and never tamper with or block this important safety equipment.

Exiting the Bus



Always wait until the bus has fully stopped before leaving your seat.

Use handrails when exiting the bus and take care to avoid skipping steps. The last step down can be especially big, so be conscious of your footing to avoid falling.

If you must cross the street after leaving the bus, do so where the driver can see you. Take five giant steps out in front of the bus and wait for the driver to motion that your path is clear before entering the street. Talk about the bus ride as part of a recap of each school day. Report any concerning behaviors to bus drivers or school administrators, if necessary.

Find more information about improving school bus safety at BetterOurBuses .

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

href="" rel="nofollow" familyfeature

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary and eLivingToday .

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate