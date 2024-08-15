China Seed Industry Monthly Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seed China Monthly Report 2024" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of key trends, regulatory updates, dynamics, and innovations within the industry. As China continues to enhance its food security and agricultural sustainability, understanding the shifting landscape of seed production, distribution, and technological advancements is essential for stakeholders. This report aims to offer valuable insights into the factors shaping the market, with a focus on both domestic developments and the global implications of China's seed industry activities.

Example of a Monthly Overview Below Including Typical Topcis

In terms of market analysis, on 29 May, the National Agro-Tech Extension and Service Centre announced ten approved super rice varieties for 2024, boosting the approved super rice varieties to 129 in total since 2005. On 5 June, the Tianjin Municipal Agriculture and Rural Affairs Commission released the recommended key agricultural varieties and technologies for 2024 in coordination with Beijing Municipality and Hebei Province, including 75 crop varieties and 68 technologies.

In terms of company and supply, on 30 May, Jianghuai Horticulture and Winall are to be granted seed production and operation licenses, for vegetable and corn respectively. Teamgene, a key player in pig feed research and production, announced on 7 June a strategic move to establish Teamgene Nongke (Jilin) Seeds Co., Ltd., a joint venture specialising in corn seed production in Jilin Province.

In terms of trade analysis, in Jan.-May 2024, China imported approximately 67.49 million tonnes of grain, rising by 5.35% YoY. In May 2024 alone, 15.56 million tonnes of grain were imported, growing by 8.98% MoM. In May 2024, 300.25 tonnes of seeds of soybean, corn and vegetables worth USD7.55 million were exported, while 554.56 tonnes worth USD22.06 million were imported.

In terms of policy, in May, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Gansu Province issued multiple subsidy policies to ensure the smooth progress of agricultural production in 2024. In late May, the Jiangxi Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs issued new regulations for the approval of major crop varieties, focusing on rice, wheat, corn, cotton, and soybean varieties, and effective 1 July, 2024.

In terms of variety, on 24 May, 27 non-main crop varieties were approved by the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Jilin Province. On 3 June, an approved list of 36 non-main crop varieties was publicised by the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Hebei Province.

