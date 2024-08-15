Baltic Horizon Fund Publishes Its NAV For July 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The net asset value (NAV) per unit of the Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) amounted to EUR 0.8028 at the end of July 2024 (0.8058 as of 30 June 2024). The month-end total net asset value of the Fund was EUR 96.0 million (EUR 96.4 million as of 30 June 2024). The EPRA NRV as of 31 July 2024 stood at EUR 0.8507 per unit.

The consolidated net rental income of the Fund amounted to EUR 1.0 million in July 2024 (EUR 1.1 million in June 2024). During July 2024, the Fund concluded new leases for approx. 1,200 sq. m, most of them in Northstar BC. Signed tenants include Edrana Baltic, Maisto Bankas and Anteja.

At the end of July 2024, the Fund's consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 4.8 million (30 June 2024: EUR 5.4 million). In early July 2024, the Fund redeemed the short-term part of the bonds amounting to EUR 8.0 million. As of 31 July 2024, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 250.1 million (30 June 2024: EUR 250.2 million).

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

