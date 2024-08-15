Mammography Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mammography Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Mammography Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The mammography market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.36 billion in 2023 to $2.61 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing breast cancer incidence, rising awareness and screening programs, government initiatives and funding, advocacy and support groups, improved reimbursement policies.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The mammography market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized medicine approaches, expansion of breast cancer screening programs, increasing collaboration in research, telemedicine and remote screening, focus on patient-centric care.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Mammography Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Mammography Market

The increase in the incidence of breast cancer is expected to propel the growth of the mammography market. Breast cancer is a condition when the breast's cells proliferate out of control. The prevalence of breast cancer is increasing globally, and mammography is one of the most influential and widely used screening tools for early detection and diagnosis of breast cancer.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the mammography market include Hologic Inc., Fujifilm Corporation, Siemens Healthcare AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare Company, Metaltronica S.p.A.

Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the mammography market. Major players in the mammography market are concentrating on creating cutting-edge technology to boost their market share.

Segments:

1) By Product: Film Screen Systems, Digital Systems, Analog Systems, Biopsy Systems, 3D Systems, Other Products

2) By Modality: Portable Mammography Systems, Non-Portable Mammography Systems

3) By Technology: Breast Tomosynthesis, CAD Mammography, Digital Mammography

4) By Application: Diagnostic Screening, Advance Imaging, Clinical Review

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnosis Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the mammography market in 2023. The regions covered in the mammography market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Mammography Market Definition

Mammography is a diagnostic X-ray imaging technique used to check breast tissue for the early diagnosis of malignancies, breast cancer and other breast illnesses. It functions as a screening and diagnostic tool.

Mammography Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Mammography Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on mammography market size , mammography market drivers and trends, mammography market major players, mammography competitors' revenues, mammography market positioning, and mammography market growth across geographies. The mammography market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024



Electrophysiology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024



Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2019



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+ +44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube