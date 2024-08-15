Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Hairbrush For Storing Hair Accessories (NPL-496)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new hairbrush that also enables you to store and organize hair accessories," said an inventor, from Lehigh Acres, Fla., "so I invented the PONY PAL. My design could simplify the hairstyling routine."

The invention provides an improved design for a hairbrush. In doing so, it allows the user to easily store and access hair accessories. As a result, it increases organization, and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

