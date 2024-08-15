Molly Maid® Launches 3Rd Annual Contest To Find The Nation's Messiest Kids And Pets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading

WACO, Texas, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Molly Maid ®, a Neighborly ® company, and the

leading residential cleaning franchise, is launching its third annual contest aimed at finding the nation's messiest kids and pets. As a company that understands the challenges parents face in maintaining a clean home with little ones and furry companions, Molly Maid® offers a fun opportunity for parents across the nation to win a $500 Molly Maid® gift card for submitting photos of a housecleaning disaster caused by their children or fur babies.

Molly Maid's "Messiest Kids & Pets"

contest

will award

five lucky

winners a Molly Maid®

gift certificate, redeemable for

home

cleaning services at their local Molly Maid branch. Starting August 15, participants can visit the official entry page and submit their names and photos into the drawing. Entries are being accepted now through August 31,

2024, at 11:59

p.m.

CT.

"We understand the joy and love that children and pets bring into our lives, along with the inevitable messes," said Marla Mock, President of Molly Maid. "Our national contest aims to provide parents with a well-deserved break, allowing them to enjoy a spotless home and cherish quality time with their little ones and furry friends."

To learn more about the "Messiest Kids & Pets" contest, please visit mollymaid and its Facebook page on the initiative.

For those looking to give the special person in their life some time off and a spotless home any time of the year,

Molly

Maid

gift certificates

are

available

for

purchase at



About

Molly Maid®

Molly Maid® is a residential cleaning franchise with more than 500 franchise locations that collectively perform more than 1.7 million U.S. home cleanings annually. Franchising since 1984, and acquired in 2015, Molly Maid® is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchises in six countries that have collectively served 14 million+ customers by repairing, maintaining, and enhancing their homes and businesses. Through Neighborly and the Neighborly mobile app, we connect consumers to local service providers that meet rigorous franchisor standards across 19 service categories. Molly Maid® established the Ms. Molly Foundation in 1996 to raise awareness and support for victims of domestic violence. For more information about Molly Maid®, visit MollyMaid . To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here .



