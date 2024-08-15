The Indonesia prepaid cards market size reached US$ 30.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 115.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.83% during 2023-2032.

This report provides a deep insight into the Indonesia prepaid cards market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the Indonesia prepaid cards market in any manner.



Indonesia has witnessed tremendous development in the e-commerce industry, pushing the younger population to use the internet payment platform. The younger population prefer card as their payment method over others which is driving the adoption of prepaid cards in the country. Moreover, the growing use of POS (Point of Service), EDC terminals and ATM facilities in Indonesia have motivated retailers to use electrical payment methods that encourage consumers to use prepaid cards.

The government has also pushed the Prepaid Cards Market through numerous projects focusing cashless economy such as the cashless toll road scheme in 2017. However, there is also some reduction in average transaction values as large numbers of customers entered the cashless payment system and increasing numbers of banks that have exacerbated Indonesia's prepaid industry.

