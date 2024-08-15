Rubenstein Public Relations Named Agency Of Record For Spectral Capital Corporation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Partnering with Spectral Capital Corporation aligns with our vision of working with trailblazers” - Richard Rubenstein

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR), a leading full-service communications firm, has signed on as the agency of record for Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB:FCCN), a premier accelerator specializing in quantum computing. This partnership deepens RPR's portfolio within the sector, which serves clients in categories including artificial intelligence, automation, clean energy, and more.

RPR aims to enhance Spectral's brand visibility, drive engagement, and support its mission to address complex business challenges through quantum computing advancements.

RPR will collaborate closely with Spectral Capital Corporation's newly appointed chairman, Sean Michael Brehm, to boost the company's visibility and brand presence. With Sean's extensive expertise in quantum computing and strategic business development, RPR aims to amplify Spectral's innovative contributions, positioning the company as a leader in the technology sector.

“Partnering with Spectral Capital Corporation aligns with our vision of working with industry trailblazers,” said Richard Rubenstein, President of Rubenstein Public Relations.“The company's commitment to innovation and technological advancement aligns perfectly with our expertise in strategic communications. We look forward to amplifying their story and achievements to a broader audience.”

RPR will leverage its extensive media relations, thought leadership, and digital marketing expertise to position Spectral Capital Corporation at the forefront of the quantum computing industry. This partnership will highlight Spectral's significant contributions to the field and its impact on global markets.

Spectral Capital Corporation's global presence, including operations in North America and Europe, underscores its commitment to supporting the development and growth of quantum computing technologies. With RPR's strategic guidance, Spectral aims to strengthen its market position and advance its mission of solving complex business challenges with cutting-edge technology.

About Spectral Capital Corporation

Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB:FCCN), a publicly traded technology accelerator, focuses on the quantum computing sector. It offers shareholders a unique entry into the Quantum Computing Era through venture-building services for quantum computing firms. Spectral acquires emerging companies with groundbreaking technologies addressing complex business challenges, providing investors with potential liquidity benefits. Each venture is guided through development phases with a clear growth roadmap. Leveraging a foundational AI platform and a network of industry advisors, Spectral actively drives quantum computing innovation.

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

