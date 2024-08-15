Master Fluid Solutions To Showcase Industry-Leading Metalworking Fluids At IMTS 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Master Fluid Solutions announces its participation in the 2024 International Show (Sep 9-14) at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.

PERRYSBURG, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Master Fluid Solutions, a global leader in the manufacturing of high-performance metalworking fluids, is excited to announce its participation in the 2024 International Manufacturing Show (IMTS), taking place from September 9-14 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. Attendees are invited to visit us at Booth #431844 where we will showcase our cutting-edge products and discuss how our unmatched service offerings can significantly enhance manufacturing operations. Our booth is located in the West Building on Level 3 on a main aisle beneath the concessions. Our exhibit will be centered around the theme“Launch Your Future,” reflecting our dedication to the aerospace industry and the future advancement of all manufacturing.At this year's IMTS, Master Fluid Solutions will highlight three of its latest products:–TRIM® MicroSol® 465 : is a low-foam semisynthetic microemulsion coolant optimized for high-volume cast iron, ferrous, and select aluminum and nonferrous metalworking operations. It prevents leaching of elemental iron, eliminates clinkering, and offers excellent corrosion inhibition, providing extended sump life and machine-friendly performance to boost your bottom line.–TRIM® MicroSol® 685XT : is a high-lubricity, low-foaming semisynthetic microemulsion coolant that offers the heavy-duty performance of a soluble oil with the cleanliness of a semisynthetic. Designed for extended sump life, it delivers superior cooling and lubricity, making it an excellent choice for high-silica aluminum alloys and a wide range of other materials, ensuring machine-friendly operation and long-lasting tool life.–TRIM® C290 : is a synthetic metalworking fluid optimized for general aluminum parts, offering high performance and ease of use. With exceptional lubricity at the point-of-cut, C290 provides outstanding corrosion resistance on nonferrous materials, including aerospace-grade aluminums, while its water-clear, low-foaming formula ensures a clean, efficient machining and grinding process.In addition to presenting these feature products, we will demonstrate how Master Fluid Solutions' comprehensive service offerings set us apart in the industry. Our team of experts will be on hand to discuss customized solutions that address the unique challenges faced by manufacturers, ensuring optimal performance, reduced downtime, and improved overall productivity.Exclusive Giveaways and Special Guest Appearance:As a special promotion, Master Fluid Solutions will be giving away 50 1080P HD drones to qualified customers who visit our booth. This exciting giveaway underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence, both in our products and in our customer engagement.Moreover, we are thrilled to announce that Ian Sandusky from Practical Machinist will be conducting a live interview at our booth. This interview will delve into the latest trends in metalworking fluids and how Master Fluid Solutions continues to lead the charge in providing top-tier products and services to the industry.Don't miss this opportunity to learn how Master Fluid Solutions can help you launch your future and take your manufacturing operations to the next level. Visit us at Booth #431844 and experience firsthand why we are the trusted partner for manufacturers worldwide.For more information, please visit our website at or contact our media relations team at ....About Master Fluid SolutionsMaster Fluid Solutions has been a global leader in the metalworking fluids industry for over 70 years. Our innovative products and services are designed to improve manufacturing processes, reduce costs, and enhance the sustainability of operations across various industries. We are committed to providing solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers while maintaining the highest standards of quality and performance.Media Contact:Nichole Schalk-TiellMarketing ManagerMaster Fluid Solutions...567-230-4882

