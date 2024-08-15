Global Marketing Cloud Platform Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Marketing Cloud Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Marketing Cloud Platform Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The marketing cloud platform market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $12.29 billion in 2023 to $13.45 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to digital transformation initiatives, data-driven marketing strategies, multi-channel marketing campaigns, customer experience enhancement, demand for marketing automation.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The marketing cloud platform market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $19.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to integration of artificial intelligence (ai), emphasis on account-based marketing, privacy and compliance concerns, rise of conversational marketing, shift towards outcome-based marketing.

Growth Driver Of The Marketing Cloud Platform Market

The increasing usage of social media advertising is expected to propel the growth of the marketing cloud platform market going forward. Social media advertising refers to the practice of promoting products or services through social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and others. The marketing cloud platform provides several benefits to enhance social media marketing such as increasing email marketing goals, enabling keeping track of total customer interaction on social media, and providing automation to the marketing process.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the marketing cloud platform market include Salesforce Inc., Adobe Inc., Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., HubSpot Inc., International Business Machines Corporation.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the marketing cloud platform market. Companies operating in the marketing cloud platform market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Component: Platforms, Services

2) By Solution: Digital Marketing Solution, Integrated Solution

3) By Deployment Mode: Public Cloud, Private Cloud

4) By Marketing Function: Advertising, Designing, Sales Channel, Branding, Communications, Customer Support

5) By Industry Vertical: Retail And E-Commerce, IT And Telecommunication, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Media And Entertainment, Healthcare, Travel And Hospitality, Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the marketing cloud platform market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global marketing cloud platform market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the marketing cloud platform market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Marketing Cloud Platform Market Definition

A marketing cloud platform is a type of marketing tool that includes creating, managing, and executing digital marketing processes across multiple channels such as email, social media, search engines, and mobile. It typically includes features for customer data management, segmentation, targeting, content creation, automation, analytics, and reporting.

Marketing Cloud Platform Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Marketing Cloud Platform Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on marketing cloud platform market size , marketing cloud platform market drivers and trends, marketing cloud platform market major players, marketing cloud platform competitors' revenues, marketing cloud platform market positioning, and marketing cloud platform market growth across geographies. The marketing cloud platform market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

