Maritime Surveillance And Intervention Global Market 2024 To Reach $43.29 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The maritime surveillance and intervention market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $26.18 billion in 2023 to $29.06 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to maritime security concerns, illegal activities and piracy, national defense initiatives, search and rescue operations, environmental monitoring.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The maritime surveillance and intervention market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $43.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to geopolitical tensions, emerging threats, humanitarian assistance, technological innovations adoption, international collaborations.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market

Rising military expenditure is expected to propel the growth of the maritime surveillance and intervention market going forward. Military expenditure is the financial resources allocated by a government or a nation to fund its military forces, defense infrastructure, and related activities. Rising military expenditure utilizes maritime surveillance and intervention to safeguard national interests and protect strategic sea routes due to geopolitical competition and security threats.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the maritime surveillance and intervention market include Indra Sistemas S.A., Saab Aktiebolag, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Elbit Systems Limited, Furuno Electric Company Limited,.

Major companies operating in the maritime surveillance and intervention industry are adopting strategic partnerships approach to leverage complementary expertise, combine resources, and develop comprehensive solutions addressing complex maritime security challenges globally. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

Segments:

1) By System: Detectors, Combat Management System, Surveillance and Tracking, Geographic Information System (GIS)

2) By Services: Risk Assessment and Investigation, Maintenance and Support, Security Management

3) By Application: Naval, Coast Guard, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the maritime surveillance and intervention market share in 2023. The regions covered in the maritime surveillance and intervention market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market Definition

The maritime surveillance and intervention refers to an activity used to optimize maritime security. The primary purpose of marine surveillance and intervention is to achieve a level of situation awareness that enables the timely identification and prevention of events that affect maritime security, the environment, and border control.

Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on maritime surveillance and intervention market size , maritime surveillance and intervention market drivers and trends, maritime surveillance and intervention market major players, maritime surveillance and intervention competitors' revenues, maritime surveillance and intervention market positioning, and maritime surveillance and intervention market growth across geographies. The maritime surveillance and intervention market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Marine Management Software Global Market Report 2022



Marine Engines Global Market Report 2024



Marine Insurance Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+ +44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube