Construction For Major Internet Infrastructure Upgrade Begins At Fort Eisenhower

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Construction has officially begun on the highly anticipated fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) upgrade at Fort Eisenhower, marking a pivotal milestone in the effort to revolutionize internet connectivity for military families. This project is a collaborative effort between eCommunityTM Fiber, Boldyn Networks, and Balfour Beatty Communities (BBC) and the & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange), bringing together leaders to enhance the digital infrastructure on U.S. military bases.

eCommunityTM, a pioneer in deploying carrier-neutral, open-access fiber networks, spearheads this initiative to address the growing demand for high-speed internet in base housing. This project is part of the company's broader plan to modernize digital services for military bases across the nation. By providing gigabit-plus internet speeds, streaming TV, à la carte online services, telemedicine, and other low-latency products, eCommunityTM aims to transform the standard for military base connectivity.

Jerrald Rector, COO of eCommunityTM, expressed his enthusiasm about the ongoing construction, stating,“We are thrilled to see the construction phase commence at Fort Eisenhower. This project represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver secure, reliable, and fast internet access to military families. Our collaboration with Boldyn Networks and Balfour Beatty Communities ensures that we can bring the best possible digital experience to our servicemen and women.”

The initiative was launched in partnership with Boldyn Networks, an organization known for its military installation communications infrastructure deployment expertise. The combined effort of Boldyn Networks and eCommunityTM will result in several benefits for military families, including improved quality of life through better internet connectivity, increased access to online educational resources and communication tools, and enhanced operational efficiency and support for military personnel.

Christos Karmis, CEO US of Boldyn Networks, added,“Partnering with eCommunityTM and Balfour Beatty Communities allows us to set a new standard for connectivity on military bases. We are proud to contribute our expertise in infrastructure deployment to this transformative project, ensuring military families have access to cutting-edge internet services.”

Balfour Beatty Communities (BBC), the nation's leader in military family housing, plays a crucial role in this project by providing comprehensive renovation services. Its involvement underscores a longstanding commitment to improving the quality of life for military families. Since the inception of the Military Housing Privatization Initiative (MHPI) in 1996, BBC has managed over 43,000 homes across 55 Army, Navy, and Air Force installations in the United States.

Matthew McGee, vice president of military operations at Balfour Beatty Communities, shared his thoughts:“Our commitment to providing top-notch residential services aligns perfectly with the goals of this project. By working together with eCommunityTM and Boldyn Networks, we are not only enhancing internet connectivity but also significantly impacting the daily lives of military families. We look forward to seeing the positive changes this project will bring to Fort Eisenhower and beyond.”

As construction progresses, service activation is soon to follow, bringing high-speed internet and enhanced digital services to Fort Eisenhower. This historic upgrade is expected to serve as a model for future enhancements across the nation, ensuring that military families enjoy the highest quality digital experiences.

About eCommunityTM Fiber

eCommunityTM Fiber, a collaboration between A2D, Inc., and Antarctica Capital, specializes in developing and operating carrier-neutral, open-access fiber networks across the USA. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for families by offering cutting-edge technological services and infrastructure.

About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks is a renowned provider of advanced networking solutions. Known for its expertise in deploying robust fiber-optic networks, Boldyn Networks is committed to delivering high-speed internet services that meet the demands of modern connectivity.

About Balfour Beatty Communities

Balfour Beatty Communities is a diversified real estate services company specializing in acquisition, management, and renovation services in the multifamily, student, and military housing sectors. For over 20 years, BBC has managed military housing operations for 55 Army, Navy, and Air Force installations across the United States. Their commitment to exceptional customer service and industry-leading practices has made them a trusted partner for military families nationwide.

About the Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs.

The Exchange's Advanced Telecom group is a key player in the Exchange's Quality-of-Life investments. The Exchange has more than 30 years of experience installing, delivering and managing telecom infrastructure, working closely with installation leaders to deliver the best telecommunication services possible.



