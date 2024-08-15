Ipv4.Global Wins Silver Stevie® Award In 2024 International Business Awards®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

IPv4, the world's largest, most trusted, and transparent IPv4 marketplace today announced it was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Achievement in Product Innovation category in The 21st Annual International Business Awards®.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations.

The 2024 IBAs received entries from organizations in 62 nations and territories.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

IPv4 won in the Achievement in Product Innovation category for ReView, a first-of-its-kind digital IP address audit tool. Developed in collaboration with 6connect, ReView marks a significant innovation in network management. ReView addresses a critical need by providing comprehensive audits of IP address utilization, uncovering inefficiencies such as unused IPv4 address blocks.

Judges noted ReView stood out by "offering unprecedented transparency and efficiency in IP address management, a feat unmatched by competitors." Judges went on to say "ReView's ability to catalog and analyze network topology, streamline network expansion, and reveal potential cost savings through monetization or reallocation of surplus blocks is a game-changer."

"It is an honor to be recognized with another Stevie Award in the 21st annual International Business Awards," said Lee Howard, Senior Vice President of IPv4. "A unique tool with significant industry impact, ReView offers groundbreaking IP address audit capabilities, enhancing network efficiency and cost savings. This recognition further demonstrates our value and innovation within the industry."



Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

"We've long considered The International Business Awards to be the 'Olympics for the workplace,' and this year's competition is the best-ever proof of that," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements, and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Istanbul on 11 October."

About IPv4

IPv4, a division of Hilco Streambank, is the most trusted IPv4 marketplace in the world. We operate the only transparent, public marketplace to ensure our buyers and sellers get the most value for their transactions. Our multi-tiered platform, backed by the most experienced team of transfer analysts, facilitates transactions of varying IPv4 block sizes, ranging from small public to large private transactions. IPv4 provides credible, transparent services to our buyers and sellers, making it the most trusted marketplace worldwide. For more information, please visit

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at

