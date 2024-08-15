Soci Makes Seventh Consecutive Return To The Inc. 5000 List Continuing Momentous 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SOCi continues to pioneer new solutions in the marketing landscape while driving significant revenue growth

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

SOCi , the CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises, is proud to announce it has secured a spot on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies for the seventh consecutive year, a rare feat in the that underscores the company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Ranking #1542 this year, SOCi's continued appearance on the Inc. 5000 List is a reflection of its sustained revenue growth and unwavering dedication to solving complex problems faced by multi-location marketers. This accolade is further complemented by SOCi reaching $100M in annual recurring revenue , showcasing the company's category leadership and strategic advancements in AI-powered product innovation.

"Securing a place on the Inc. 5000 List for seven years in a row is an extraordinary achievement that reflects our dedication to our clients and our fervor for transforming how software works for them," said Afif Khoury, CEO of SOCi. "Achieving centaur status this year marked a significant milestone and clearly demonstrates the value our platform provides to multi-location enterprises."

SOCi has also been honored with the 2024 Martech Breakthrough Award for Best Use of AI in Martech. The Martech Breakthrough Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in marketing technology around the globe. SOCi's recognition is a testament to the advanced capabilities of SOCi Genius and the CoMarketing Cloud. The platform leverages best-in-class generative AI and machine learning to provide multi-location enterprises with actionable insights and recommendations, automating critical workflows at scale.

To learn more about how SOCi empowers multi-location enterprises to leverage AI, drive efficiency, automate workflows, and maximize ROI, visit .

About SOCi

SOCi is the leading CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises. We empower nearly 1,000 brands like Ford, Ace Hardware, Jersey Mike's, Kumon, and more to automate and scale their marketing efforts across all locations and digital channels. Through the use of best-in-class generative AI and machine learning, the SOCi Genius platform provides multi-location enterprises actionable insights and recommendations while automating their most important workflows at scale. With SOCi, businesses can strengthen their digital presence across local search and social pages while protecting their online reputation, driving improved customer engagement and market leading results. To learn more about how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success, please visit us at or message us at [email protected] .

SOURCE SOCi