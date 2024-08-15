Lolë Brands Expands Portfolio With Acquisition Of Iconic Footwear Brand Sanuk

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The global apparel company expands its eco-conscious offerings with the addition of its first footwear arm

MONTREAL, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -

Lolë Brands , a global apparel company producing elevated athleisure, active and outerwear designed to last, announced today its of outdoor lifestyle footwear brand, Sanuk ®, previously a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK ).

Founded in 1997 within the vibrant surfing, action sports and outdoor community, Sanuk has long been synonymous with comfort, creativity and free-spirited adventure. Renowned for its original styles and irreverent marketing, Sanuk is on a mission to spread smiles far and wide through fun yet functional footwear. The partnership will usher in a new era for the beloved Southern California-born brand, as Sanuk and Lolë share a commitment to responsibly produced, innovative and stylish designs.

Under new ownership, Sanuk will benefit from a renewed investment to build on its core strengths, such as unique, consumer-centric products and marketing that differentiates the brand in the marketplace. Sanuk's loyal customer base of wholesale partners can look forward to experiencing the brand's evolution, which includes a nimble and progressive approach to marketplace management and customer service.

Serving over a decade with Sanuk and bringing 20 years of industry experience, Katie Pruitt has been appointed Vice President, General Manager of Sanuk and is the ideal choice to lead the brand into the future. Pruitt will focus on evolving the brand strategy and prioritizing direct-to-consumer and wholesale customers to drive innovation and growth. In the coming months, Sanuk will relocate its operations and open a new office in Los Angeles, CA.

"Sanuk is iconic for its disruptive spirit and loyal fanbase, and we're pleased to welcome the brand to the Lolë family," says Todd Steele, Lolë CEO. "We look forward to working alongside Katie and leveraging Lolë's resources and partnerships to embark on a new stage of growth for the brand."

"I'm honored to join the team at Lolë Brands, a talented group with whom I share a similar passion and vision for building brands," says Katie Pruitt, Sanuk Vice President, General Manager. "Together, we see exciting opportunities to elevate Sanuk's product offerings, disrupt the marketplace and build brand love with our growing community of Sanuk fans."

This acquisition marks the second for Lolë in the past year as it expands its portfolio of environmentally conscious consumer brands.

To learn more and shop the latest collections from both brands, visit and , and follow along on social media at @lole and @sanuk.

About Lolë Brands

Lolë is a global apparel brand offering elevated athleisure, active and outerwear versatile and stylish enough to transition from the studio to the street, and everywhere in between. Born in Canada, the collection is thoughtfully designed in Montreal with smart consumption in mind using high-quality materials, made to last (and look good) season after season. Lolë clothing can be found at more than 1,500 retail outlets around the world, in Lolë Ateliers and online at . Learn more and follow on social @lole .

About Sanuk®

Welcome to the never-ending party for your feet. Founded in 1997, Sanuk is an unconventional footwear brand on a mission to keep you comfy, protect our happy places and cultivate community. Sanuk is the Thai word for "fun," so we infuse fun into everything we do. For more information about Sanuk, a division of Lolë Brands, visit

or follow @sanuk on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. #SmileOn

Media contact:

Hannah Wilkinson, Dolce Vita PR

[email protected]

+1 (707) 977-5101

SOURCE Lolë Brands