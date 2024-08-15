(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide for Laboratory-Developed Tests (LDTs), 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive study delves into the dynamic landscape of LDTs, exploring both the services market and the market for test products sold to clinical laboratories.

The Worldwide Market for Laboratory-Developed Tests includes a comprehensive analysis of the effects of the FDA's new "Medical Devices: Laboratory Developed Tests" rule, passed in April 2024, which subjects LDTs to significantly greater regulatory oversight.

Inclusion Criteria for LDTs:



2023-2024: LDTs are defined as tests developed by laboratories for their own use, distinct from regulated in vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits manufactured by diagnostic companies. From 2025: LDTs are considered IVDs in the U.S. market, subject to phased-in regulations.

Key Points:

Scope and Methodology:



Market data is provided in U.S. dollars for 2023-2028. Revenues of key market players are analyzed for the preceding three years.

Two Interrelated Markets:



Clinical laboratory services utilizing LDTs. Products (platforms and consumables) sold to clinical laboratories for LDT development.

Global Coverage with Regional Focus:

Developed regions (United States, Japan, Western Europe) dominate LDT performance.

Focus on Major Clinical Disease Segments



Infectious Disease

Oncology LDT Services Market Genetic Testing

Product Sales Approach:

Market data reflects factory sales to end users, considering instrumentation costs embedded in per-test prices.

LDTs: Transforming Healthcare:

Exciting assays with potential to revolutionize healthcare delivery.

AI in LDT Development

Discussion of the pivotal role AI could in revolutionizing the way LDT tests are developed, validated, and utilized in clinical settings, particularly in data analysis, assay design, quality control, result interpretation, and regulatory considerations

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic:



Historical "home-brew" or "in-house" LDTs have evolved into high-risk, complex tests. SARS-CoV-2 testing highlights their critical role.

Defining LDTs:

Broader definition includes all clinical tests developed by laboratories for their own use, beyond the FDA's narrower view.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



MARKET OVERVIEW



LDT Services Market Analysis

LDT Products Market Analysis

MARKET DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES FACING LDT MARKET

FUTURE PROSPECTS IN THE LABORATORY-DEVELOPMENT TEST MARKET



New FDA Regulation in 2024 LDT Business Landscape

CHAPTER 2: INTRODUCTION



LABORATORY-DEVELOPED TESTS VERSUS IN VITRO DIAGNOSTIC TESTS



LDTs

IVDs

WHY DO LABORATORIES USE LABORATORY-DEVELOPED TESTS? LABORATORY-DEVELOPED TEST MARKETS - CLINICAL LABORATORIES PERFORMING LABORATORY-DEVELOPED TESTS VERSUS INSTRUMENT AND REAGENT MANUFACTURERS

CHAPTER 3: LABORATORY DEVELOPED TESTS - OVERVIEW



WHAT IS A LABORATORY-DEVELOPED TEST?

Regulatory Approval and LDTs

OTHER IMPORTANT TERMINOLOGY



General purpose reagent:

Analyte specific reagent (ASR):

USE OF DIAGNOSTIC TECHNOLOGIES AS LABORATORY-DEVELOPED TESTS



Chemistry Tests



Immunoassays



Histology Stains



Immunohistochemistry



Flow Cytometry



Karyotyping



In Situ Hybridization



Polymerase Chain Reaction and Other Nucleic Acid Amplification Technologies



Analysis of Gene Expression Patterns (Gene Signatures)



Microarrays



Protein Microarrays



DNA Microarrays



Chromosomal Microarrays



Tissue Microarrays



Mass Spectrometry



Sequencing Other Technologies

CHAPTER 4: CLINICAL APPLICATIONS WHERE LABORATORY-DEVELOPED TESTS ARE USED



INFECTIOUS DISEASE



Syndromic Testing

ONCOLOGY



Hereditary Risk of Cancer



Cancer Screening

Diagnosis, Prognosis, Treatment Decisions (Personalized Medicine) in Cancer Care

GENETIC TESTING



Testing for Risk of Disease - Moving Beyond Cancer



Chromosome Analysis and Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)



Testing for Inherited Disorders (Prenatal Testing, Postnatal Testing, Carrier Screening)



Cystic Fibrosis



Thrombophilia



Ashkenazi Jewish Genetic Panel



Other Inherited Disorders Caused by a Single Gene Mutation



Mitochondrial Disease



Newborn Screening



Other Genetic Testing

Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing

PHARMACOGENOMICS

MASS SPECTROMETRY-BASED TESTS FOR SMALL MOLECULES OTHER LABORATORY DEVELOPED TEST APPLICATIONS

CHAPTER 5: MARKET DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES - LABORATORY DEVELOPED TESTS



REGULATION OF LABORATORY-DEVELOPED TESTS: U.S. AND OUTSIDE THE U.S.



United States



FDA



Emergency Use Authorization



Historical Position



Changes Resulting from COVID Pandemic



New 2024 Regulations and Implications



Europe



Directive 98/79/EC

Rest of World

TECHNOLOGY



Status of FDA-approved and CE-marked Tests

AI in LDT Development

CLINICAL MARKET DRIVERS

COMPETITION

PERSONALIZED MEDICINE AND COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS

REIMBURSEMENT



The Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA)

Association for Molecular Pathology

MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERINGS (IPOS) AND FINANCINGS

FUTURE PROSPECTS Conversion from CLIA Lab Services Offerings to IVD Kits

CHAPTER 6: LABORATORY-DEVELOPED TEST MARKET ANALYSIS - CLINICAL LABORATORIES PERFORMING LDTS



WORLDWIDE LABORATORY DEVELOPED TESTING SERVICE MARKET



The Number of LDTs on the Market

Small versus Large Volume

LDT SERVICES MARKET BY SEGMENT



LDT Services Market by Geography

ONCOLOGY LABORATORY DEVELOPED TESTING SERVICES MARKET



LDT Services Market for Oncology by Segment



Hereditary Risk of Cancer Testing Services Marke



Cancer Screening Services Market



Diagnosis, Prognosis, Treatment Decisions (Personalized Medicine) in Cancer Care

Geographical Distribution of the Oncology Laboratory-Developed Test Service Market

GENETIC TESTING LABORATORY-DEVELOPED TESTING SERVICES MARKET



LDT Genetic Test Market by Segment

LDT Genetic Testing LDT Market by Geography

INFECTIOUS DISEASE LABORATORY DEVELOPED TESTING SERVICES MARKET



Markets for LDTs for Infectious Disease Detection and Microbiology

LDT Infectious Disease Services Market by Geography MARKET FOR OTHER LABORATORY-DEVELOPED TESTS

CHAPTER 7: LABORATORY-DEVELOPED TEST MARKET ANALYSIS - INSTRUMENT AND REAGENT MANUFACTURERS



UNIQUENESS OF MARKET ANALYSIS ON LDT PRODUCTS AND REAGENTS

LDT PRODUCTS AND REAGENTS BY MARKET SEGMENT (PCR, MASS SPECTROMETRY, NGS. MICROARRAYS AND OTHER)

Geographic Distribution of Product and Reagents Used for LDT Market

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES



23Andme

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Agendia

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Ambry Genetics.

BGI

Biodesix

Biotheranostics

Bruker

Caredx

Centogene

Dako

Epic Sciences

Eurofins

Foundation Medicine

Guardant Health

Helix

Illumina

Invitae Corporation/Labcorp

Laboratory Corporation of America (Labcorp)

Lunglife AI

Mdxhealth

Myriad Genetics

Natera, Inc.

Neogenomics

Opko Health, Inc./Opko Diagnostics

Pacbio

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Quest Diagnostics

Roche Diagnostics

Sciex Pte Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Waters Corporation

For more information about this report visit

