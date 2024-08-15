China Online Retail Forecast Report 2024: A $2.9 Trillion Market By 2028 Featuring Alibaba, Taobao, Tmall, JD.Com, Vipshop, Pinduoduo, Douyin, And Kwai
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China online Retail Forecast 2023-28" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Online retail in China is expected to grow at CAGR 8.7% from 2023-28 to reach $2.9 Trillion
China surpassed the $1 Trillion mark in online retail sales 2018 and expected to cross the $2 trillion mark on 2024. The analyst expects the market to touch the $3 trillion mark by 2030. The online retail market grew by 8.8% in 2023 and expected to follow a similar growth rate during the forecast period.
Social commerce accounted for 45% of total online retail sales in 2023
Social commerce powered by players like Pinduoduo is increasing taking a bigger pie in the online retail market accounting for 45% of total online retail sales in 2023. The analyst expects it to cross 50% in 2025. Within social commerce live streaming commerce accounted for 50% of the sales and expected to be the key driver of future growth.
Alibaba Leads in Market Share; Pinduoduo Becomes the 2nd Largest Player Replacing
Alibaba through Taobao and Tmall accounts for 40% of online retail sales market. Powered by aggressive growth of social commerce Pinduoduo became the 2nd largest player in 2023 with a Gross merchandise value of $597 billion.
Report Coverage
China Online Retail Forecast offers comprehensive view of online retail market in China.
The forecast details online and offline growth for 16 product categories in China along with sizing of mobile commerce and live commerce market.
The report provides historic and forecast data from 2009-23 for 16 categories in retail and online retail to understand the retail market in China.
Retail market in China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2023-28 to reach $2.9 trillion in 2028 from $1.9 trillion in 2023. Online retail grew 8.8% to reach $1.9 trillion in 2023 accounting for 37.7% of total retail sales.
Scope of the Report
Total population - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23 Online population - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23 Online buyers - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23
Online buyer for 16 categories Categories covered
Computer hardware and software Consumer electronics Personal Care Books Music and video Clothing Footwear Appliances (personal and home) Homeware and furniture Toys Grocery Movie tickets Event Tickets OTC Pets Personal Luxury Goods Total retail sales - Breakdown by 16 categories Online retail sales - Breakdown by 16 categories Deep Dive Into Social commerce Deep Dive into Live Streaming Commerce Online retail sales via mobile Online retail sales - B2C vs C2C Online retail market share
Deliverables
Executive summary report of key findings (70 Slides) Excel sheet with historic and forecast data Unlimited queries with analyst Analyst presentation customized for your team
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 70
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $1.9 Trillion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $2.9 Trillion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 8.8%
| Regions Covered
| China
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary Key definitions Category definitions China online population forecast, 2023-28 China online buyers forecast, 2023-28 Top product categories for online purchase in China, 2023 Preferred payment method, 2023 China retail market forecast, 2023-28 China retail market growth, 2010-24 China online retail market forecast, 2023-28 China online retail market growth, 2010-24 Online retail sales by category, 2023 Online retail penetration by category, 2023 Online retail sales CAGR 2023-28 by category China online retail spending per buyer, 2023-28 China online retail spending per buyer by category, 2023 China online grocery market, 2023-28 Pet market deep dive
China pet population, 2017-23 Source of consumer information in Chinese pet food, 2023 China Pet market online share China Personal Luxury Market Deep Dive
China personal luxury goods market, 2011-23 China personal luxury goods market by category, 2023 Preferred method to buy luxury items, 2023 Online shopping destination for luxury, 2023 Influence of KOLs Online channel share growth, 2011-23 Double 11 Day GMV, 2009-23 Social Commerce Deep Dive Live Streaming Commerce Deep Dive Online retailer market share, 2023 Total Online Retail Sales - B2C vs C2C Total Online Retail Sales by Mobile and Desktop eCommerce Data of Key Players
Alibaba Pinduoduo Vipshop
For more information about this report visit
