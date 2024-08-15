Online retail in China is expected to grow at CAGR 8.7% from 2023-28 to reach $2.9 Trillion

China surpassed the $1 Trillion mark in online retail sales 2018 and expected to cross the $2 trillion mark on 2024. The analyst expects the to touch the $3 trillion mark by 2030. The online retail market grew by 8.8% in 2023 and expected to follow a similar growth rate during the forecast period.

Social commerce accounted for 45% of total online retail sales in 2023

Social commerce powered by players like Pinduoduo is increasing taking a bigger pie in the online retail market accounting for 45% of total online retail sales in 2023. The analyst expects it to cross 50% in 2025. Within social commerce live streaming commerce accounted for 50% of the sales and expected to be the key driver of future growth.

Alibaba Leads in Market Share; Pinduoduo Becomes the 2nd Largest Player Replacing

Alibaba through Taobao and Tmall accounts for 40% of online retail sales market. Powered by aggressive growth of social commerce Pinduoduo became the 2nd largest player in 2023 with a Gross merchandise value of $597 billion.

Report Coverage

China Online Retail Forecast offers comprehensive view of online retail market in China.

The forecast details online and offline growth for 16 product categories in China along with sizing of mobile commerce and live commerce market.

The report provides historic and forecast data from 2009-23 for 16 categories in retail and online retail to understand the retail market in China.

Retail market in China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2023-28 to reach $2.9 trillion in 2028 from $1.9 trillion in 2023. Online retail grew 8.8% to reach $1.9 trillion in 2023 accounting for 37.7% of total retail sales.

Scope of the Report



Total population - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23

Online population - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23

Online buyers - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23

Online buyer for 16 categories

Categories covered



Computer hardware and software



Consumer electronics



Personal Care



Books



Music and video



Clothing



Footwear



Appliances (personal and home)



Homeware and furniture



Toys



Grocery



Movie tickets



Event Tickets



OTC

Pets

Personal Luxury Goods

Total retail sales - Breakdown by 16 categories

Online retail sales - Breakdown by 16 categories

Deep Dive Into Social commerce

Deep Dive into Live Streaming Commerce

Online retail sales via mobile

Online retail sales - B2C vs C2C Online retail market share

Deliverables



Executive summary report of key findings (70 Slides)

Excel sheet with historic and forecast data

Unlimited queries with analyst Analyst presentation customized for your team

