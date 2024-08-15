First-Of-Its-Kind Docuseries To Air On Vsin, The Sports Betting Network

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Circa Survivor: The Quest for $9.2 Million” to Share Behind-the-Scenes Look at The World's Biggest Betting Contest

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, announces that it will air the first-ever docuseries bringing viewers inside the world of contest betting.“Circa Survivor: The Quest for $9.2 Million” will debut on VSiN Monday, August 19 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on VSiN's YouTubeTV channel, VSiN.com and live on X (formerly Twitter) @VSiNLive. A show preview is available here .



The first-of-its-kind docuseries follows contestants as they navigate their way through the 2023 Circa Sports Circa Survivor Pro Football Contest, the largest sports contest in the world with a prize of $9.2 million.“Circa Survivor: The Quest for $9.2 Million” captures the excitement and the drama of this high stakes contest - and many of the characters involved - to see who will win a life-changing, winner-take-all purse.

“VSiN has covered Circa's contests since their launch, so we're thrilled to bring viewers behind the scenes to watch the drama unfold,” said Bill Adee, VSiN founder.“This docuseries marks the first time VSiN will air this type of programming, and we're excited to step outside the studio to bring this must-see experience to sports betting enthusiasts and, frankly, anyone who likes a good cliffhanger. The series includes plenty of advice from VSiN personalities along the way, which is good because you may find yourself tempted to give the contest a try yourself.”

Hosted by sports betting venture Circa Sports, Circa Survivor requires each contestant to walk through the door to sign up, giving the docuseries filmmakers access to sports betting enthusiasts from around the country. Once signed up, contestants can make their weekly picks through a local proxy service or in person, where producers follow the thrills and agony of this wild ride through the pro football season. The series is complete with a vast array of characters and incredible stories, with fan favorites and players that viewers will love to hate.

“Our professional sports betting contests continue to get better every year, and 2023 offered our largest prize pool to date,” said Circa Sports CEO Derek Stevens.“This docuseries perfectly captures the excitement and energy surrounding this momentous year for one of the biggest contests in sports betting history, and we can't wait to share it with the world.”

The 2023 season's worth of content was edited down to five 30-minute episodes that follow the contestants from the sign-up period through all 20 weeks of the season, culminating with the check-receiving award ceremony for the winners. Filmmakers quickly introduce viewers to the characters who bring contest excitement to life, including the contestants vying for millions, a team of sports betting experts who provide analysis and share weekly developments throughout the season, and the team at Circa Sports orchestrating the season-long adventure.

“As a TV Producer, creating a series on the Circa Survivor contest was a remarkable journey. We get to know so many contestants so well as we track them through the highs and lows navigating this incredible contest in pursuit of life-changing money,” said Stephan Shelanski, Partner, Longball Productions.“The series is a blend of great stories, wonderful characters and high drama, because only four of the more than nine thousand contestants make it through to the end.”

Episode one of“Circa Survivor: The Quest for $9.2 Million” will air on VSiN Monday, August 19 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Episodes two through five will air beginning Monday, August 26. For viewing details, visit VSiN .

To play Circa Survivor 2024, participants pick one team to win each week of the pro football season. If the contestant's team wins, they survive to the next week, if not they're eliminated. The catch is that contestants can only select each team once during the season. The contest has grown year-over-year and the guaranteed minimum is $10 million for the 2024 season, which is already in production.

Along with Circa Survivor, Circa Sports returns with its 2024 Circa Million VI professional sports betting contest, delivering $6 million guaranteed in total prizes, with a $1 million first place prize that comes with a coveted Circa Sports blue jacket.

About VSiN

VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who wager on sports and make sports betting a multibillion-dollar industry. Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, the network informs and entertains consumers with the latest sports betting news and industry trends on multiple platforms. Fans can access VSiN content on YouTube TV, Rogers' Sportsnet, NESN, Marquee Sports Network, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet LA, SportsNet Pittsburgh, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, more than 300 terrestrial radio stations throughout the U.S., , and .

VSiN's newsroom studio is located in the sportsbook at the Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.



About Circa Sports

Helmed by casino owner and downtown Las Vegas developer Derek Stevens, Circa Sports is blazing a new trail in the gaming industry by combining customer-first approach to business with a team of the country's top oddsmakers. Circa Sports boasts one of the most competitive wagering menus in the country and is a leader in the city for sports futures. The venture currently offers physical betting locations in the world's largest sportsbook at Circa Resort & Casino , along with three additional southern Nevada locations; a book in Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev; and a new brick-and-mortar book in American Place in Waukegan, Ill. Its mobile offerings are currently available in Nevada, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, and Kentucky. For more information, visit

