IZEA Welcomes Justin Teo as Country Manager for China

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, today announced it has appointed Justin Teo as its new Country Manager for its China operations.



Based in Shanghai, Teo has more than 20 years of experience in marketing leadership and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in retail and MarTech. He previously served as Chief Digital Officer/Head of Digital at Edelman and Chief Digital Officer at VMLY&R Commerce. He has a proven track record of executing go-to-market strategies in China.

“We are thrilled to welcome Justin Teo to the IZEA family as our new Country Manager for China,” said Ross Yellowlees, IZEA's General Manager, Emerging Markets.“His vast experience in marketing, combined with his deep understanding of the Chinese market, makes him an invaluable asset to our team and will allow us to continue to position IZEA as a leading creator marketing partner for brands in China. We look forward to the growth and innovation he will bring to our local operations, which continue to show strong year-over-year growth.”

“Justin's expertise will play a crucial role in propelling our current operations in China to the next level,” said Ryan Schram, IZEA President and COO.“His deep expertise across integrated marketing, public relations, and technology, honed at esteemed organizations like Edelman and VMLY&R Commerce, is a testament to the positive impact IZEA can bring to the Chinese market. We are eager to see what the team accomplishes under his leadership.”

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today's top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry's first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

