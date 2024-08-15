Germany Media Consumer Consumption Report 2024: Traditional Media Still Dominates, But Digital Is Gaining Fast
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Time Spent With media 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Traditional Media Still Dominates, but Digital Is Gaining Fast
The media environment in Germany continues to be dominated by traditional media, as the country's aging population shapes the narrative. That said, time spent with traditional media will slowly decline, while digital will pick up the slack, leading to stability in overall media time.
Key Question: How is media time spent apportioned across traditional and digital channels, and how will the balance change in the coming years?
Key Stat: This year, total media time will be down by only 11 minutes from the pandemic high of 10 hours and 25 minutes (10:25) in 2020. Consumption will remain steady through the rest of the forecast.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary Traditional media remains strong, but digital is catching up A pandemic bump in total time spent has endured Traditional media still rules, but the digital tipping point is in sight Time spent with mobile epitomizes digital's rise Traditional TV retains its appeal, meaning more overall video time Sources Media Gallery
Key Findings
Total Media Time Is Falling, but Will Still Be 17 Minutes Above Pre-Pandemic Levels in 2026 Digital Will Dominate Media Time in the UK and France but Lag in Germany This Year Digital Media Is Gaining on Traditional in Time Spent, but Won't Catch Up Within Our Forecast Time Spent With Mobile Will Overtake Traditional TV for the First Time This Year Total Video Time Has Remained High in Germany Post-Pandemic, While France Is Seeing a Decline (average hrs:mins spent per day with total TV and digital video among adults in France and Germany, 2019-2026) Traditional TV Viewing Time Will Remain Above 3 Hours Through 2026, but Digital Video Is Gaining
