Coreplus Technologies Strengthens Cybersecurity Offering With Acquisition Of Cyber Trust Alliance

- Jason Lamb, Founder and CEODALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CorePLUS Technologies today announced its of Cyber Trust Alliance, a leader in risk mitigation tools. This strategic move will enhance CorePLUS' new HEALTHSecure+ platform, which provides comprehensive security solutions tailored for healthcare facilities of all sizes.The dramatic rise of cybersecurity threats in the healthcare sector emphasizes the critical need for robust risk management solutions. With the integration of Cyber Trust Alliance's (CTA) innovative products, CorePLUS will empower healthcare providers to effectively safeguard sensitive patient information and optimize their operational security. This acquisition aligns with CorePLUS's mission to deliver state-of-the-art technology that meets the evolving challenges of the security landscape."The addition of the Cyber Trust Alliance team and products to our HEALTHSecure+ platform provides a complete risk management and security solution for all healthcare facilities," said Jason Lamb, Founder and CEO of CorePLUS Technologies. "By leveraging CTA's expertise and advanced tools, we can better protect patient data and enhance our clients' overall confidence in their digital security infrastructure.""We are honored to join the CorePLUS Technologies team to deliver our shared vision for the future of healthcare security. Our combined expertise and innovation will provide healthcare organizations with an unparalleled level of security and assurance through our HEALTHSecure+ platform," stated Randy Steinle, Cyber Trust Alliance CEO and Co-Founder. "This acquisition marks a substantial advancement in our commitment to safeguarding patient data and aiding the healthcare sector in navigating the complexities of today's digital environment."The HEALTHSecure+ platform will integrate Cyber Trust Alliance's cutting-edge risk assessment tools and methodologies, which are designed to identify and mitigate vulnerabilities efficiently. With this enhancement, CorePLUS' unparalleled suite of services meets the unique security needs of healthcare organizations -- from small clinics to large hospitals.CorePLUS Technologies invites healthcare facilities, clients, and the media to learn more about the benefits of this acquisition and how it will impact the future of healthcare security solutions. For more information, please visit our website or contact us directly.

