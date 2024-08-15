The Antenna Company Joins Anterix Active Ecosystem - Wireless Smart Meter News

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smart Meter wireless - AC20424 Antenna Isolator

Smart Meter Antenna - AC94541 - External Smart Meter Antenna

MultiBand LTE Antenna for Smart Power Meters

The Antenna Company launches Anterix-compatible private LTE smart meter range extension kit - an antenna isolator & high-efficiency, rugged, external antennas.

- Steve Ryan, Vice President of Ecosystem and Partnerships at Anterix, NORTH BRABANT, NETHERLANDS, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Antenna Company, a specialist in the design of high-performance antennas, announced today that it has become the latest member of Anterix Active Ecosystem. Anterix is the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. The Anterix Ecosystem brings together more than 100 innovative solutions providers and technology companies who are enabling utilities to modernize the grid using 900 MHz private networks.Norm Smith, Vice President of Sales for The Antenna Company said,“We are delighted to become part of the Anterix Active Ecosystem along with so many of our mutual customers that have recognized the benefits private LTE brings to the utility industry.”The Antenna Company will immediately offer an Anterix-compatible private LTE smart meter range extension kit that includes the AC20424-01 antenna isolator and several new high-efficiency, rugged, external antennas including the AC94541-01N and AC94500-100 multiband LTE antennas.“We are excited about the benefits The Antenna Company will offer our utility customers as they harness the transformative power of 900 MHz private wireless broadband,” said Steve Ryan, Vice President of Ecosystem and Partnerships at Anterix.To learn more about Anterix compatible products, please visit or contact us at ...About The Antenna CompanyThe Antenna Company is an antenna systems provider that delivers high-performance solutions based on proprietary design principles, advanced materials and RF system expertise. The company's mission is to enable its customers to achieve the best end-user experience, by providing innovative and novel antenna system solutions. The Antenna Company is headquartered in the Netherlands with sales and technical support offices in the US (California) and Taiwan.

