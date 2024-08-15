National Ovarian Cancer Coalition Announces Its 2024 Together In TEAL Signature Run/Walk Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition ® (NOCC) is thrilled to announce its 2024 Together in TEAL® Signature Run/Walk Series. These events unite our dedicated TEAL community in the mission to save lives through ovarian cancer prevention and cure while enhancing the quality of life for survivors and their caregivers.With 11 events scheduled throughout September and October, Together in TEAL offers opportunities for individuals, families, and communities to participate in this important cause, no matter where they are located. Whether you join us in person at events across the country or participate virtually, step by step, you help us work towards a world where no one loses their life to ovarian cancer.Together in TEAL run/walk events serve as powerful platforms to honor survivors, celebrate the memories of loved ones lost, and raise awareness about ovarian cancer. By coming together as a TEAL community, we can make a lasting impact and work towards a future where ovarian cancer is preventable and curable.By participating in Together in TEAL, you support vital programs and initiatives that directly benefit ovarian cancer patients, survivors, and their families. Funds raised through these events enable the NOCC to continue its work, including providing support groups, educational tools, educational programming, financial aid, meal delivery services, and advancing research efforts.Together, let us harness the power of our TEAL community and take significant strides in the fight against ovarian cancer. Register now for the 2024 Together in TEAL season and help us work towards a world where no one ever loses their life to ovarian cancer. NOCC extends its gratitude to our Together in TEAL National sponsors who make this work possible: AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, GSK, Wyler's Light, Adaptimmune, ImmunoGen is now part of AbbVie, Daiichi Sankyo, Merck & Co., Inc., and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.To find a run/walk event near you, please visit our website . There, you will find comprehensive information about each event, including registration details, locations, and ways to get involved. Don't miss the chance to be part of this incredible movement!2024 Together in TEAL Locations:Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (September 7)Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (September 15)Dallas, Texas (September 21)Boston, Massachusetts (September 22)Annapolis, Maryland (September 23)Des Moines, Iowa (September 28)North Babylon, New York (September 28)Orlando, Florida (September 28)Chicago, Illinois (October 5)Gilbert, Arizona (October 6)

