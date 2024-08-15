Clean Label Mold Inhibitors Market Report 2024: Market Insights And Future Outlook

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Clean Label Mold Inhibitors Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON , GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The clean label mold inhibitors market has seen significant growth in recent years, expanding from $1.57 billion in 2023 to $1.72 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. This growth is driven by increasing consumer demand for natural ingredients, heightened health consciousness, regulatory pressures for cleaner food labels, technological advancements in food preservation, and the growing influence of social media on consumer preferences. The market is expected to continue its rapid expansion, reaching $2.54 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 10.1%, fueled by ongoing regulatory pressures, advancements in preservation technology, and the rising trend towards organic and non-GMO products.

Rising Food Industry Demand Fuels Market Growth

The clean label mold inhibitors market is poised for further growth due to the expanding food industry, which is a key driver. The food industry's rise is attributed to factors such as biofuel growth, population increases, and escalating energy prices. Clean-label mold inhibitors, derived from natural sources, play a crucial role in extending the shelf life of food products without compromising their quality or safety. For example, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported a significant increase in food and non-alcoholic beverage sales in Australia's supermarkets and food stores in the fiscal year 2021–22, underscoring the food industry's expansion. As the food industry continues to grow, the demand for clean label mold inhibitors is expected to rise correspondingly.

Key Players and Market Innovations

Major companies in the clean label mold inhibitors market, such as DuPont Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kerry Group plc, and Lesaffre et Compagnie, are focusing on product innovation to meet the increasing demand for natural preservatives. These innovations include clean-label preservatives that extend the shelf life of food products while maintaining transparent and consumer-friendly labeling. A notable example is BioVeritas LLC's launch of a clean-label mold inhibitor in July 2023, produced through an upcycling and fermentation process that uses excess biomass to create propionic acid. This innovative ingredient offers enhanced cost efficiency and a reduced carbon footprint, making it an attractive option for the baked goods industry.

Market Segments:

. Ingredient: Vinegar, Starch, Whey, Fermented Flour, Other Ingredients

. Source: Plants, Animals, Microorganisms

. End-User: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America led the clean label mold inhibitors market in 2023, driven by strong consumer demand for natural and clean-label products. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, propelled by the rising adoption of clean-label ingredients in various industries and increasing consumer awareness of food safety and health.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Clean Label Mold Inhibitors Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on clean label mold inhibitors market size, clean label mold inhibitors market drivers and trends, clean label mold inhibitors market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The clean label mold inhibitors market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

