Maryland Energy Administration Awards $24 Million To Electrify Public Schools

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Generation180 and the Maryland Administration (MEA) celebrate the awarding of $24 million in grants to state through the Decarbonizing Public Schools Program to promote sustainability and clean energy.The Decarbonizing Public Schools Program grants are funding a range of projects in school districts from every corner of the state [link to list of grants] , including the installation of solar and geothermal systems, electrification of HVAC systems, LED lighting upgrades, energy data management, and Net Zero Energy school construction. See the interactive map from Generation180 showing which Maryland school districts will receive these different kinds of grants.“Schools have a mission to prepare students for the world they will inherit and Maryland is making that future brighter through these grants,” said Tish Tablan Senior Program Director of Electrify Our Schools at Generation180.“By switching to clean energy, schools can teach our youth and model for our communities and demonstrate how a stable climate and healthy planet is possible for today's and future generations. The Decarbonizing Public Schools Program is playing an important role in helping Maryland respond to the speed and scale of the climate crisis and reach its goal of 100% clean energy.”"Investing in energy efficiency and renewable energy projects in our public schools creates healthier learning environments for our students, lowers energy costs, and spurs local economic activity. Through these grants, Maryland public schools will lead by example in the transition to clean energy,” said Maryland Energy Administration Director Paul G. Pinsky.“These projects reflect our ongoing commitment to climate action, equity, and innovation and ensure that our schools are resilient and sustainable for future generations." Generation180 has been a project partner and has supported the Decarbonizing Public Schools Program since its announcement in early 2024. Through virtual information sessions and direct communication with school district leaders, Generation180 educated the Maryland K-12 school community about the benefits and opportunities available through state funding. Through Generation180's School Leadership in Clean Energy (SLICE) Network, school leaders managing the awarded funds in these districts will receive direct support from their peers who are working on similar projects in their own district and education and updates on future opportunities to support their decarbonizing goals. With future rounds of this funding on the horizon, Generation will work with the fiscal year 2024 awardees to amplify their work and encourage more school districts to tap into the unprecedented funding.Prince George's County Public Schools, the first school district in Maryland to enact a climate action plan , was awarded a total of $3.4 million through four grants, three of which will be used to construct three net-zero schools.“Prince George's County Public Schools (PGCPS) operates with limited resources, like many school districts,” said Dr. Charoscar Coleman, PGCPS Chief Operating Officer.“The Maryland Energy Administration awards will boost our capabilities, allowing us to swiftly implement recommendations from our Climate Change Action Plan. This plan guides our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint, improve energy efficiency, and foster a culture of environmental stewardship.”Dorchester County Public Schools, trailblazer and champion of geothermal heat pumps, was awarded $1.6 million. The Dorchester County Public Schools Facilities Department has said that their grants will be used to improve their district-wide energy data management, improve energy efficiency, install solar at an elementary school in pursuit of net-zero energy operations, and utilize new clean energy technologies that may have otherwise been out of reach. The department went on to say that“the funding also allows students and community members to experience how these systems work and helps the district use their feedback to plan future projects.”Since 2017, Generation180 has tracked the growth of solar adoption by schools and shared success stories of nationwide K-12 schools leading the clean energy transition with the report Brighter Future: A Study on Solar at U.S. K-12 schools. The latest edition of the report will be released by September 2024.##About Generation180Generation180 is a national nonprofit working to inspire and equip people to take action on clean energy in their homes, schools, and communities. Instead of the doom and gloom of a warming planet, Generation180 is focused on the unparalleled opportunity for a cleaner, healthier, and more equitable clean energy future.

