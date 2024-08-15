(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With Three-Year Revenue Growth, New Charter Technologies Ranks No. 547 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies



NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- revealed today that New Charter Technologies

ranks No. 547 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, ranking #24 in IT services," said Peter Melby, CEO at New Charter Technologies. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, especially our Founder, Mitch Morgan. I'm proud of our growth, not just as a number, but as an indicator of the trust our clients continue to put in us. We are committed to delivering exceptional IT services that empower businesses to thrive. Being ranked among the fastest-growing private companies in America is a proud moment for New Charter Technologies, and it fuels our drive to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in IT."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458

jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Media Contact:

Allison Francis

319-572-2145

[email protected]

SOURCE New Charter Technologies