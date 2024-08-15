عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
NYC Personal Injury Law Firm Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf Celebrates Recognition Of 12 Attorneys In The Best Lawyers In America 2025 Edition

NYC Personal Injury Law Firm Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf Celebrates Recognition Of 12 Attorneys In The Best Lawyers In America 2025 Edition


8/15/2024 10:46:02 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf, a leading NYC personal injury law firm, announces that 12 of its attorneys have been recognized in the 2025 edition of
The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America.

Nine NYC personal injury attorneys from the firm have been honored in The Best Lawyers in America 2025 Edition:

Continue Reading

NYC Personal Injury Law Firm Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf Celebrates Recognition Of 12 Attorneys In The Best Lawyers In America 2025 Edition Image
12 personal injury attorneys at Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf have been selected by their peers as Best Lawyers in America 2025 (9) and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America 2025 (3)

  • Marijo C. Adimey – Recognized for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
  • Jeffrey B. Bloom – Recognized for Legal Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Professional Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
  • Diana M. A. Carnemolla – Recognized for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
  • Christopher J. Donadio – Recognized for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
  • Howard S. Hershenhorn – Recognized for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
  • Ben B. Rubinowitz – Recognized for Legal Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs
  • Peter J. Saghir – Recognized for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
  • Richard M. Steigman – Recognized for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
  • Allan Zelikovic – Recognized for Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Three rising stars have been recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America 2025 Edition:

  • Rachel Jacobs – Recognized for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
  • James Rubinowitz – Recognized for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs
  • Richard Soldano – Recognized for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf has been representing clients for over 100 years, specializing in complex personal injury and medical malpractice cases. The firm is known for achieving landmark verdicts and settlements, providing relentless advocacy, and maintaining an unparalleled reputation for legal excellence. The firm remains committed to serving clients with the highest level of dedication and expertise.

Contact: Ben Rubinowitz,
212-943-1090

SOURCE Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf

MENAFN15082024003732001241ID1108559216


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search