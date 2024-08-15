NYC Personal Injury Law Firm Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf Celebrates Recognition Of 12 Attorneys In The Best Lawyers In America 2025 Edition
Date
8/15/2024 10:46:02 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf, a leading NYC personal injury law firm, announces that 12 of its attorneys have been recognized in the 2025 edition of
The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America.
Nine NYC personal injury attorneys from the firm have been honored in The Best Lawyers in America 2025 Edition:
Continue Reading
12 personal injury attorneys at Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf have been selected by their peers as Best Lawyers in America 2025 (9) and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America 2025 (3)
Marijo C. Adimey – Recognized for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Jeffrey B. Bloom – Recognized for Legal Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Professional Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
Diana M. A. Carnemolla – Recognized for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Christopher J. Donadio – Recognized for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Howard S. Hershenhorn – Recognized for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Ben B. Rubinowitz – Recognized for Legal Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs
Peter J. Saghir – Recognized for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Richard M. Steigman – Recognized for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Allan Zelikovic – Recognized for Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Three rising stars have been recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America 2025 Edition:
Rachel Jacobs – Recognized for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
James Rubinowitz – Recognized for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs
Richard Soldano – Recognized for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf has been representing clients for over 100 years, specializing in complex personal injury and medical malpractice cases. The firm is known for achieving landmark verdicts and settlements, providing relentless advocacy, and maintaining an unparalleled reputation for legal excellence. The firm remains committed to serving clients with the highest level of dedication and expertise.
Contact: Ben Rubinowitz,
212-943-1090
SOURCE Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf
MENAFN15082024003732001241ID1108559216
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.