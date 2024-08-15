Thnks Names Finalists For 2024 Thnks Gratitude In Business Awards™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sponsored by First Horizon, awards honor individuals and companies including Salesforce, Children's Miracle Hospitals, and Hubspot that drive business growth with gratitude

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thnks , the first on-demand gratitude expression for enterprises, SMBs, and individual contributors, today announced the finalists for its annual 2024 Thnks Gratitude in Business AwardsTM program. New to the awards this year, Thnks will also recognize a company that embraces gratitude as a core part of its business building strategy.



Sponsored by First Horizon , the Thnks Gratitude in Business AwardsTM celebrate exceptional individuals who embody Thnks' core values in creating a culture that promotes growing business with gratitude. Finalists in the Individual category were nominated by colleagues, partners, customers, or vendors for whom they inspired professional growth and fostered positive workplace cultures. Individuals were able to nominate their company for the new Company category.

It has been well documented and researched that showing gratitude leads to higher productivity, an increase in business relationships and an increase in motivation from employees to do their best work towards achieving goals. Thnks has built a technology that converts small acts of gratitude into lasting business relationships that drive loyalty and revenue. These awards are an opportunity to honor people and companies that make others feel appreciated – and not just part of a transaction.

The finalists for the 2024 Thnks Gratitude in Business Awards are:

Company Category:



Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Leasecake

Numeracle

Pegasus Logistics Salesforce



Individual Category:



Anna-Vija McCloud, CEO at Piccolo Solutions: Hands-on small business owner who prioritizes her clients' and team's success, actively engages in philanthropy and community programs, and ensures her team receives credit for the company's achievements while balancing her personal and professional life with a strong commitment to volunteerism.

Kylie Neschke, Enterprise Account Executive at Slack, Salesforce: An exceptional team player who consistently goes above and beyond in her work, supporting colleagues, resolving complex customer issues, and selflessly contributing to team success, even when it doesn't directly benefit her.

Julie Rotan, Senior Manager, Customer Success at Hubspot: Key leader that has significantly impacted the business by revitalizing company culture, implementing employee appreciation initiatives, and consistently providing support and encouragement to her colleagues.

Troy Stevenson, Account Manager at Pegasus Logistics Group: Has made exceptional contributions in fostering team and individual development, creating a positive company culture, and consistently supporting his colleagues through encouragement, accountability, and selfless acts of kindness. Chaitra Vedullapalli, President at Women in Cloud: Renowned entrepreneur who fosters company growth, creates positive company cultures, goes above and beyond with innovative strategies, and embodies professional excellence through her extensive experience, achievements, and leadership in the tech industry.



"We were overwhelmed with stories sharing how both individuals and companies are utilizing gratitude as a business building strategy," said Brendan Kamm, Thnks Co-Founder and CEO. "We look forward to these awards every year and the stories continue to show how people and companies build meaningful business relationships. In a world increasingly focused on automation and AI, choosing finalists whose values are centered on building, nurturing, and sustaining human relationships is always inspiring for our team of judges. We're honored to highlight the 2024 finalists for Thnks Gratitude in Business AwardsTM and to share their incredible stories of impact and appreciation."

The winner of the individual Thnks Gratitude in Business AwardsTM will be awarded $10,000 in Thnks credits to start a gratitude program at their company, a $500 credit from a selection of Thnks retailers, and a $2,500 donation to a charity of their choice. Other finalists will each receive a $100 credit from a selection of Thnks retailers. The winner of the Company category will receive $10,000 in Thnks credits.

To vote for one of the finalists for the Gratitude in Business AwardsTM, visit the official website here . Public voting will be open until September 12, 2024, and the winner will be announced in late September.

ABOUT THNKS

Established in 2016, Thnks believes making people feel appreciated - not just part of a transaction - is a business-building strategy. Utilized by over 10,000 teams and 120 Fortune 500 companies, Thnks is an on-demand gratitude expression platform for enterprises, SMBs, and individual contributors that converts small acts of gratitude into lasting business relationships that drive loyalty and revenue. The Thnks platform incorporates technology, program analytics and compliance/budget adherence to empower customers with a more economical, intentional, and authentic way to make people feel appreciated. To date, millions of Thnks have been sent - proving small acts of gratitude generate outsized business impact.

ABOUT FIRST HORIZON

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.2 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities, and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at

