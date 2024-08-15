ONGOING DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Crowdstrike

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In CrowdStrike To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 in CrowdStrike between November 29, 2023 and July 29, 2024 and would like to discuss your rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) . You may also click here for additional information: .







NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (“CrowdStrike” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: CRWD) and reminds investors of the September 30, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) CrowdStrike had instituted deficient controls in its procedure for updating Falcon and was not properly testing updates to Falcon before rolling them out to customers; (2) this inadequate software testing created a substantial risk that an update to Falcon could cause major outages for a significant number of the Company's customers; and (3) such outages could pose, and in fact ultimately created, substantial reputational harm and legal risk to CrowdStrike. As a result of these materially false and misleading statements and omissions, CrowdStrike stock traded at artificially high prices during the Class Period.

Beginning on July 19, 2024, investors learned about critical issues with CrowdStrike's technology when a single update pushed by CrowdStrike caused outages for millions of users of Microsoft Windows devices worldwide, including financial institutions, government entities, and corporations. Further, CrowdStrike disclosed that the outages had left users vulnerable to potential hacking threats.

On this news, shares of CrowdStrike fell $38.09 or 11% to close at $304.96 on July 19, 2024.

Then, on July 22, 2024, the fallout of the outages was further revealed as Congress called on Defendant Kurtz to testify regarding the crisis and the Company's stock rating was downgraded by analysts such as Guggenheim and BTIG.

On this news, shares of CrowdStrike fell $41.05 or 13.5% to close at $263.91 on July 22, 2024.

Investors continued to learn about the legal risk Defendants had concealed on July 29,2024, as news outlets reported that Delta Air Lines had hired prominent attorney David Boies to seek damages from the Company following the outages.

On this news, shares of CrowdStrike fell $25.16 or 10% to close at $233.65 on July 30, 2024.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding CrowdStrike's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the CrowdStrike class action, go to or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , on X , or on Facebook .

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at