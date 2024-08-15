Softledger Launches Enhanced Reporting Module

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New Module Promises Major Functionality Gains for Multinational Companies

- Ben Taylor, CEO of SoftLedgerPITTSBURGH, PA, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cloud accounting software provider, SoftLedger , today announced the launch of its Enhanced Reporting module. This update dramatically expands SoftLedger reporting functionality, particularly for multinational companies with operations in various geographic regions. This functionality is also specifically designed to enable companies to bring in data from external ERPs.“Our recent reporting update is the most substantial product release we've had in more than a year,” said Ben Taylor, CEO and co-Founder at SoftLedger.“We've improved our consolidation functionality, particularly for companies operating in multiple currencies and/or consolidating data from external ERPs.”For small businesses looking to transition off of their bookkeeping software, this product release adds new features to help remove friction in that process. This is part of SoftLedger's ongoing effort to make implementation as seamless as possible for small finance and accounting teams.“Additionally, we've also implemented a number of other upgrades to our financial reporting module,” said Taylor.“This includes default financial statements and other features designed to help small businesses easily transition off of their existing accounting software.”About SoftLedgerSoftLedger, founded in 2015, delivers streamlined accounting for small and medium enterprises. The platform blends powerful accounting software with an API-first approach. SoftLedger caters to CFOs and controllers who have outgrown QuickBooks or Xero, and are seeking a better alternative to Sage Intacct and Oracle NetSuite. Customizable, yet easy to use, SoftLedger empowers finance professionals to simplify complex processes and add strategic value to their business. With over 150 connectors and rapid onboarding, new customers usually get to their first close of books on SoftLedger in 30 days. With key digital asset partnerships like Lukka, NODE40, Hyperion and more SoftLedger is revolutionizing the value that finance teams deliver for digital asset businesses. Visit softledger and follow SoftLedger on Linkedin. Address: 100 S. Commons, Suite 102, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.# # #

