The Halston American Kitchen & Bar Opens In Melville, NY

The Halston American Kitchen & Bar, An Anthony Scotto Restaurant, Opens in Melville, NY

The Halston American Kitchen & Bar

Anthony Scotto Restaurants, one of Long Island's most respected and revered restaurant groups, is opening The Halston American Kitchen & Bar in Melville.

- Mr. Anthony Scotto, President and Founder of Anthony Scotto RestaurantsMELVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Anthony Scotto Restaurants , one of Long Island's most respected and revered restaurant groups, is opening The Halston American Kitchen & Bar in Melville, starting with dinner and cocktail service on Thursday, August 15, 2024. The new 250 seat restaurant, located at 400 Broadhollow Road in Melville, brings Long Island an exciting new concept that the team at Anthony Scotto Restaurants has been perfecting for over a year.The Halston American Kitchen & Bar is the brainchild of legendary restauranteur Anthony Scotto. The restaurant offers an approachable, casual dining experience in an inviting and modern atmosphere, ideal for corporate clientele seeking a business lunch or dinner, and for couples, friends and families seeking an exceptional experience that includes a menu for everyone.“We started working on the concept and vision for The Halston close to a year ago. Much thought and planning pours into an effort like this,” said Mr. Anthony Scotto, President and Founder of Anthony Scotto Restaurants.“We sought to bring five-star dining into a casual, yet elegant atmosphere. I wanted to develop a menu that everyone can appreciate, that is approachable and has a lot of variety. We will be showcasing many American classics, and adding our own twist.”The Halston's food concept was curated by experienced Anthony Scotto Restaurants chefs, leadership and management team, overseen by Mr. Anthony Scotto himself. The goal and vision for the menu was to make it approachable for all. The food, which is also available for take-out, includes a vast array of culinary delights that are dazzling to the eyes and delectable to the pallet. With an elevated American focus, the menu includes a distinctly Anthony Scotto Restaurants take on classic American entrées including signature salads, handhelds, burgers, tacos, along with sushi, seafood, pasta, and more. The bar menu features signature cocktails, mocktails, fine spirits, and a specially curated wine list that meets a range of price points. The Halston's Sunday Soiree brunch will feature music, a special food menu, signature cocktails, bloody marys, mimosas, mocktails and more. The restaurant is ideal for family celebrations and business functions, offering event space for parties from 15 to 200, as well as outdoor dining.Attention to detail, creating remarkable dishes crafted with the highest quality ingredients, and delivering exceptional customer experiences are the hallmarks of all Anthony Scotto Restaurants dining establishments. The Halston American Kitchen & Bar is a perfect addition to the Anthony Scotto Restaurants portfolio. The central location makes it easily accessible, ideal for those working or visiting Long Island's central Route 110 corridor along the LIE's South Service Road in the Rubie Corporate Plaza.For more information on The Halston American Kitchen & Bar, please visit, .

