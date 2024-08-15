Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $13.25 billion in 2023 to $13.83 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for portable power, growth in automotive applications, expansion of renewable energy storage, telecommunications infrastructure growth, environmental regulations, and lead-acid battery recycling.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $16.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growth of electric vehicles, industrial automation, and robotics, data centers and cloud computing, renewable energy storage expansion, global economic growth, and urbanization.

Growth Driver Of The Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market

An expanding infrastructure of data centers is expected to propel the growth of the absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery market going forward. A data center refers to a physical space that is used to store and manage data for a variety of purposes, such as the development of new products and services as well as the maintenance and repair of existing ones. The expanding infrastructure of data centers is driven by the increasing demand for data storage, processing, and management due to the growth of digital services and cloud computing. Absorbent glass mat (AGM) batteries are used in data centers for their reliability, maintenance-free operation, and ability to deliver high power quickly, which is crucial for backup and uninterruptible power supplies (UPS).

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery market include Robert Bosch LLC, Universal Power Group, Camel Group Co. Ltd, Clarios, GS Yuasa International Ltd., Exide Technologies, East Penn Manufacturing Company.

Major companies operating in the absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery market are focusing on developing advanced batteries, such as dual AGM batteries, to enhance performance, extend lifespans, and meet the increasing demand for reliable and efficient energy storage solutions. Dual AGM batteries refer to advanced absorbent glass mat (AGM) batteries designed with dual-purpose capabilities.

Segments:

1) By Type: Stationary, Motive

2) By Voltage: 2-4 Volts, 6-8 Volts, 12 Volts And Above

3) By Application: Automotive, UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply), Industrial, Energy Storage, Other Applications

4) By End User: OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers), Aftermarket

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market Definition

An absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery is a type of lead-acid battery in which the electrolyte is absorbed into a fiberglass mat. This design makes the battery spill-proof, enhances its charge and discharge efficiency, and provides better performance under demanding conditions. AGM batteries are commonly used in vehicles, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), and other applications requiring reliable power.

Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery market size , absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery market drivers and trends, absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery market major players, absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery competitors' revenues, absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery market positioning, and absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery market growth across geographies. The absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

