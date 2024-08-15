Usherpa's Chris Harrington Wins Lending Luminary Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DENVER, CO, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Usherpa , developers of the real estate and mortgage industry's first Customer Relationship Engagement (REP) platform, announced today that Chris Harrington, the company's President, has been awarded the Lending Luminary Award from PROGRESS in Lending Association .

“I want to thank Tony and PROGRESS in Lending for this recognition,” Harrington said.“This past year has been very hard for lenders and real estate companies and so we've been working just as hard to help them find and close more business. It's working and this award speaks to those results.”

A luminary is defined as“a person who inspires or influences others,” according to PROGRESS in Lending Association chairman and founder Tony Garritano. And that type of person is exactly who PROGRESS in Lending is honoring, he added.

“Right now, the market is filled with uncertainty, but these true Lending Luminaries are handling and navigating the constantly fluctuating market conditions,” Garritano said.“These mortgage bankers, lenders, servicers, technology executives, consultants, etc. are helping their companies and this industry thrive.”

Speaking specifically about Harrington, Garritano said,“Chris calls every Usherpa client every quarter to check in, provide new marketing insight and generally motivate lenders to stay in the fight. Knowing that someone like Chris believes in them adds a spark that can ignite better sales performance.”

Harrington has more than 25 years of experience in high-tech real estate and mortgage relationship management, developing state-of-the-art CRM platforms combined with automated content marketing services.

As President and Co-Founder of Usherpa, she leads the team that developed the mortgage and real estate industry's most sophisticated, cloud-based CRM/Marketing Automation system. Data gathered by independent researchers has found that Uerhapa users consistently close twice as many loans as non-users.

Usherpa's marketing automation was named to the prestigious HousingWire 2021, 2022, and 2023 Tech100 lists. Usherpa was the only company in 2021 to make both real estate and mortgage lending lists, a feat it repeated in 2023. Harrington has won numerous awards over the course of her career.

About Usherpa

Usherpa has been serving the mortgage and real estate industry since 1995, when it was founded as Media Center. The company offers a powerful, easy-to-use marketing and CRM platform backed by gold-standard customer support and robust training to help Loan Officers and Real Estate Agents make the most of its effortless, fully-automated CRM. Usherpa users are empowered to build and maintain relationships with prospects, past customers, and business partners, resulting in increased repeat and referral business. Visit to learn more.

