AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB ), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology, is set to deliver five impactful global keynotes this fall, further establishing its position at the forefront of IoT wireless innovation. The company's presentations at its own Works With 2024

global series of developer and inaugural embedded world North America

will center on the transformative convergence of AI and IoT and its profound implications for embedded systems.

Silicon Labs Chief Technical Officer Daniel Cooley

Silicon Labs Chief Executive Officer Matt Johnson

"Gathering the greatest minds in our space to shape the future of IoT and embedded innovation is a rare and powerful opportunity," said Silicon Labs CEO Matt Johnson. "We're excited to host these crucial conversations in our own backyard while also expanding the presence of Works With. With our participation in the embedded world North America event in Austin and our now-in-person Works With global series, we're connecting with the embedded community like never before."

Works With 2024: Expanding Global Reach

New this year for Works With, Silicon Labs will host three regional, in-person events in San Jose, Hyderabad, and Shanghai. These events will provide attendees with hands-on, in-person training and insights on the latest trends shaping the IoT. Attendees will discover how expansive networks, powerful edge AI, robust security measures, and data-driven insights are converging to create smarter, more connected devices and fuel the development of intelligent AI systems.

Look forward to insights from Silicon Labs CEO Matt Johnson, CTO Daniel Cooley and other experts from Silicon Labs, NVIDIA, and other Fortune 500 companies shaping the IoT, as well as key IoT ecosystem partners.

Keynote highlights include:



State of the IoT:

Learn more about the potential of the IoT market and the interconnectedness of AI and IoT technologies.

The Data Landscape:

Silicon Labs' CTO, Daniel Cooley, will share insights on the critical role data plays in shaping the future of AI and IoT, discussing both challenges and opportunities.

Problem Solving with IoT:

Witness demonstrations of Silicon Labs' technology, highlighting its real-world applications.

Powering the IoT of Today and Tomorrow : Explore the capabilities of Silicon Labs' Series 2 platform through insightful use cases and technology spotlights, including BG27 for Connected Health, MG26 for Future-Proofing with Matter, and FG28 for Transforming Utilities with Smart Meters. Get an exclusive preview of Series 3, the next-generation platform set to revolutionize the IoT.

embedded world North America 2024: A Call to Action

Silicon Labs will also deliver the opening keynote address at the first-ever embedded world North America, taking place October 8-10, 2024, at the Austin Convention Center. This landmark event marks the westward expansion of the renowned embedded world exhibition, bringing together the global embedded systems community to the heart of the US tech industry.

Silicon Labs' keynote at embedded world 2024, featuring CEO Matt Johnson and CTO Daniel Cooley, will offer an inspiring glimpse into the future of embedded systems powered by advancements in AI, ML, and enhanced security. The keynote will also deliver a compelling call to action, urging the industry to adapt and prepare for this rapidly evolving landscape.

Key themes include:



The impact of IoT for Generative AI and the importance of data for AI success in embedded applications.

The evolution, consolidation, and convergence of communication and wireless standards.

The implications of post-quantum encryption and the necessity of security thresholds for internet-connected devices. The shift away from bare metal in embedded applications to real-time operating systems and how they build trust for cloud providers.

Register Now and Join the Conversation!

Don't miss these opportunities to engage with thought leaders and shape the future of IoT and embedded systems. Register today for Works With 2024

and embedded world North America .

