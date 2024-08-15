Century Communities Announces Grand Opening In Spanaway, WA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Online homebuying pioneer now selling at course community from the upper $600s

SPANAWAY, Wash., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. -one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an leader in home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-announced that it's now selling at The Classic Enclave, the company's new community in Spanaway, WA, featuring a desirable location adjacent to The Classic Golf Club. Century Communities will host a celebratory Grand Opening event on Saturday, August 17, complete with complimentary refreshments and tours.

"We look forward to showcasing The Classic Enclave's many exceptional qualities, including a prime location off the golf course and sought-after floor plans," said Division President Mick Cermak. "With only 11 homesites available, now's the time to check out available homes and find your best fit."

Offering a versatile selection of five floor plans, The Classic Enclave boasts two-story homes showcasing open-concept layouts and exciting features, such as covered patios, private studies, and owner's suites with deluxe baths and walk-in closets. A convenient location near Tacoma and Puyallup puts city amenities within easy reach. Starting in the upper $600s, homes are currently available for purchase both in-person and online.

The Classic Enclave |

Spanaway, WA

Now selling from the upper $600s



5 floor plans; two-story homes

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 4 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

2,763 to 3,585 square feet

Prime location near essentials and natural beauty Minutes from Bethel Middle School and Bethel High School

Location:

47th Avenue Court East & 208th Street East

Spanaway, WA 98387

425.275.5343

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Washington.

How it works:



Shop homes at CenturyCommunities

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

